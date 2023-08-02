Sharjah’s Mleiha gears up for much-anticipated Perseids meteor shower event

The annual Perseids meteor shower this year will be brighter and more exciting, according to experts, with the most active showers of the year expected.

This year the Perseid meteor shower began on July 17 and will remain visible until August 24. The peak activity will happen around August 12/13 until the early hours of August 14 and then drop off eventually.



According to BBC’s Science Focus magazine, the Perseid meteor shower occurs – like most meteor showers – when Earth’s orbit passes through the trail of dust left by a comet, in this case Comet Swift-Tuttle (109P/Swift/Tuttle). When we’re passing through the densest part of the dust stream, the shower reaches its peak.

The point in the sky from which the Perseids appear to come – is the constellation Perseus. This is also where we get the name for the shower: Perseids. However, the constellation for which a meteor shower is named only serves to aid viewers in determining which shower they are viewing on a given night, says the NASA Solar Exploration website.



The celestial stage is set for an awe-inspiring spectacle as Sharjah’s Mleiha Archaeological Centre gears up to host the much-anticipated Perseids Meteor Shower Watching Event. To be held on August 12, the event promises an unforgettable night of stargazing, educational activities, and traditional hospitality.

Renowned as one of the year’s most awe-inspiring meteor showers, the Perseids promise swift and bright meteors leaving breath-taking trails of light across Earth's atmosphere, delighting spectators with around 50 to 100 meteors seen per hour.

Starting at 6 p.m., the event will take place at the picturesque Mleiha campsite, providing the perfect setting for an enchanting night under the stars.

The event will offer activities designed to captivate attendees of all ages, especially families and astronomy enthusiasts, including telescope viewing of the planets and stars visible that evening. Expert guides will host an engaging quiz and a presentation about the meteor shower to make the evening both educational and entertaining.

Located in the heart of the desert, the Mleiha Archaeological Centre offers an ideal stargazing spot with its dark desert skies and excellent visibility.

Developed by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), the centre is renowned for its commitment to education, cultural experiences, and thrilling desert adventures, making it a sought-after destination for those with a passion for learning about the cosmos.

