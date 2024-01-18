How to bring your pet dog to Saudi Arabia legally - all you need to know

If you are an expat about to move to Saudi Arabia with your dog and are worried about the local regulations and procedures, here is a list of things to check off before bringing your furry friend into the Kingdom.

While there are no legal restrictions on keeping dogs or certain pets in Saudi Arabia, Muslims generally avoid keeping dogs inside their homes unless for security purposes.

Dogs, cats, and birds are generally allowed as pets in the country.

Dog lovers in Saudi can enjoy a host of activities in the Kingdom at several pet friendly dog cafes and initiatives such like the Paws Society. Last year, Saudi Arabia also hosted a dog festival at the Riyadh Season with more than 250 dogs competing in various categories, including a beauty contest, Saluki Race, IGP and agility.

To bring your dog into Saudi Arabia, it must be classified into one of three categories, irrespective of the breed: watch dogs, guard dogs, or hunting dogs.

Certain breeds of dogs, including Pit Bulls, Dobermans, and Rottweilers, are not allowed in Saudi Arabia. Before making travel arrangements, it is recommended to check the list of prohibited breeds and species.

Any attempts to import banned breeds can lead to confiscation, fines, and legal action.

Top tip: Look into housing options available in your desired area of residence that permit pets. This can help factor in the short and long-term expenses into your annual budget.

How to bring your dog to Saudi Arabia?

To successfully bring your pet dog to Saudi Arabia, the government has laid out specific prerequisites, listed online by the Kingdom’s embassy.

Import permit

An import permit from the Agricultural Directorate in Riyadh is required for your pet before arriving in Saudi Arabia. The permit needs to be sought from your country of origin.

To get the import permit, several documents are required, including a valid vaccination certificate for rabies, a passport copy, and a copy of your pet’s microchip registration. Pet relocation companies are available to help through the process.

Veterinary health certificate

A vet must issue a health certificate within 30 days of traveling to Saudi Arabia, stating that the pet was examined, has been vaccinated for all possible diseases, and is in good health.

The certificate must be attested by relevant medical authorities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Saudi embassy in your country of origin.

Flying your pet to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Airlines, Saudia, allows the transfer of pet dogs when placed in cages and accompanied by a health certificate stating they are free of diseases and eligible to be transported within or across the country.

Customs declaration form

After your dog arrives in the Kingdom, it needs to be collected from the Saudi cargo depot upon arrival. You may be required to fill out a customs declaration form.

