Spice Girls reunite to celebrate special birthday

All five members of the Spice Girls reunited to celebrate a special occasion: Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday.

Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Melanie Chisholm, along with Beckham came together on Saturday night to perform their classic song ‘Stop’.

The party took place in London at a private members club in Mayfair and saw celebrity appearances like Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Gordon Ramsay.

The Spice Girls formed their band in 1994 after they saw an advert for candidates to form an all-girl group.

After the release of their chart-topping debut single ‘Wannabe’ in 1996, the world was swept up in “Spice mania” as the group’s “Girl Power” mantra encouraging female empowerment made them a global pop culture phenomenon.

