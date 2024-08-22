Emmys defend nomination of Palestinian journalist Bisan Owda for news award

3 min read

The News and Documentary Emmy Awards group has defended its decision to nominate a video report from Gaza by Palestinian journalist Bisan Owda after an entertainment industry nonprofit published an open letter on Monday asking the Emmys to rescind its consideration of the video.

Creative Community for Peace, a non-profit organization that opposes antisemitism and cultural boycotts of Israel, issued a letter criticizing Owda’s nomination and alleging that she was affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), designated as a terrorist organization by several Western countries, which she has denied.

The letter stated: “Choosing to elevate someone with clear ties to the PFLP not only legitimizes a terrorist organization, it undermines the integrity of the awards,” adding that the nomination was deeply troubling “given the creator’s history of promoting dangerous falsehoods, spreading antisemitism and condoning violence.”

Adam Sharp, the president and chief executive of the academy, defended the Emmy nomination on Tuesday in a response to the letter, saying that the nominees had been selected by two panels that included experienced journalists. He added that the academy had not found evidence that Owda was currently affiliated with the Palestinian group.

Sharp said in a statement that past nominees have “been controversial, giving a platform to voices that certain viewers may find objectionable or even abhorrent, but all have been in the service of the journalistic mission to capture every facet of the story.”

More than 150 people have signed Monday’s open letter against the Emmy nomination, including music and film executives and performers like Selma Blair and Debra Messing.

The eight-minute report filmed by Owda and produced by AJ+, the digital publisher of Al Jazeera, shows what her life was like in late October, when she lived in a tent outside the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, and for the Gazans she interviewed.

Titled “It’s Bisan From Gaza and I’m Still Alive,” the video is nominated in the category Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form, where it is competing against two other broadcasts from Gaza, by CNN and The Guardian, as well as a report from Ukraine by The New York Times and one from Haiti by PBS.

Owda’s report has already received a Peabody Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award, two prominent prizes in journalism. The Emmy Awards for news and documentary will be announced next month in New York.

