Abu Dhabi Culture Summit to focus on creative solutions for post-COVID-19 environment

The next edition of Culture Summit Abu Dhabi will focus on finding creative solutions to the most pressing issues facing the world in a post-COVID-19 environment, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism announced on Wednesday.

The event’s fourth edition, which is set to take place virtually from March 8 to 10, will mobilize experts from a variety of creative sectors to explore the theme of ‘The Cultural Economy and the Economy of Culture,’ Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

“The global challenges of the past year have truly demonstrated the vital power of culture to improve out personal and collective wellbeing,” the Chairman of Abu Dhabi’s Culture and Tourism department, Mohamed Khalifa al-Mubarak, said, according to WAM.

“Cultural institutions worldwide continue to struggle to achieve funding structures to continue operating. It is now more important than ever to shed light on the critical role that the culture sector plays as an essential driver of sustainable economic and social development,” he added.

Al-Mubarak noted that the theme of this year’s event would reflect the focus on culture and creative industries as a driver of growth.

Some of the event’s existing partners include UNESCO, the Economist Events, Google, and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation.

The new partners taking part in the 2021 event will include the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development and the Design Museum London. On a local level, many of the city’s creative institutions such as Louvre Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation and twofour54, will also take part in the event, WAM reported.

