.
.
.
.
Language

‘Guernica’ Picasso tapestry long on view at UN Security Council returned to owner

A man walks by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso's 'Guernica' at the United Nations headquarters in New York August 10, 2005. (Reuters)
A man walks by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso's 'Guernica' at the United Nations headquarters in New York August 10, 2005. (Reuters)

‘Guernica’ Picasso tapestry long on view at UN Security Council returned to owner

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

A large tapestry depicting Pablo Picasso’s fabled “Guernica” that hung outside the UN Security Council chamber for decades to remind diplomats of the risks of war has returned to its owner, Nelson Rockefeller, Jr., officials said Thursday.

Commissioned in 1955 by Nelson Rockefeller and woven by the French workshop Jacqueline de La Baume-Dürrbach, the tapestry had been on loan to the world body since 1984.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Presidents, prime ministers, ambassadors and diplomats attending Security Council meetings passed by it on the way to the chamber of the most important UN body responsible for peace in the world.

A mother and child walk on a giant reproduction in sand of Spanish artist Pablo Picasso's Guernica painting, during Taiwanese-American artist Lee Mingwei's performance Guernica in Sand part of his Gifts and Rituals exhibition at the Martin-Gropius-Bau museum in Berlin on July 4, 2020. (AFP)
A mother and child walk on a giant reproduction in sand of Spanish artist Pablo Picasso's Guernica painting, during Taiwanese-American artist Lee Mingwei's performance Guernica in Sand part of his Gifts and Rituals exhibition at the Martin-Gropius-Bau museum in Berlin on July 4, 2020. (AFP)

The United Nations did not explain why the Rockefeller family wanted to take the tapestry back.

The Rockefeller Foundation had no immediate comment.

On Thursday, the wall on which the tapestry hung – depicting the bombing of the Spanish city of Guernica on April 26, 1937 by Nazi Germany and fascist Italy – was empty.

Member countries likely will now debate who will have the right to hang a meaningful work by one of their famous nationals.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Don’t make same Iran mistakes as Obama, US members of Congress tell Biden Don’t make same Iran mistakes as Obama, US members of Congress tell Biden
CureVac COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Everything you need to know about the vaccine CureVac COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Everything you need to know about the vaccine

Top Content

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA
Pfizer studying effects of third COVID-19 vaccine dose Pfizer studying effects of third COVID-19 vaccine dose
Kuwaiti actor Mishary al-Balam dies following COVID-19 complications Kuwaiti actor Mishary al-Balam dies following COVID-19 complications
Top Lebanese lawmaker calls for World Bank official to be kicked out after threats Top Lebanese lawmaker calls for World Bank official to be kicked out after threats
Oil near 13-month highs as storm hits US production, Fed assures low rates Oil near 13-month highs as storm hits US production, Fed assures low rates
Houthis target Marib residential area with ballistic missile Houthis target Marib residential area with ballistic missile

Before you go

Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic
Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic

Explore More