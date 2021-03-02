Rare Churchill painting owned by Angelina Jolie auctioned off for $11.5 mln

‘Tower of Koutoubia Mosque’, a painting by Winston Churchill, and gifted to US President Franklin D. Roosevelt during the second World War eventually became a part of actor Angelina Jolie’s collection. It sold at auction for $11.5 million after fees, international news media CNN reported on Tuesday.

The painting of a Moroccan landscape featuring a 12th century mosque at sunset, sold for 8,285,000 pounds ($11,590,715) at Christie’s in London, the Associated Press reported. The pre-sale estimate was between 1.5 million and 2.5 million pounds. The previous record price for a Churchill painting was just under 1.8 million pounds.

This painting in particular, has both historical and political significance as it was the only painting that Churchill was able to complete during the 1939-1945 conflict, when he was Britain’s prime minister throughout WWII. Finished after the Casablanca Conference in January 1943 where he devised a plan to defeat Nazi Germany alongside US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Churchill gifted him the painting as a memento for the trip.

After Roosevelt passed away in 1945, his son sold the painting, and it had several owners until Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt bought it in 2011.

Enmeshed in years of divorce proceedings Jolie and Pitt decided to separate in 2016 and speculation has surrounded how their extensive art collection would be divided. After being declared officially divorced in 2019, the verdict was that they would both be declared single whilst custody of artworks, would remain owned jointly.

The name of the buyer wasn't released.

