.
.
.
.
Language

Rare Churchill painting owned by Angelina Jolie auctioned off for $11.5 mln

In this file photo taken on February 17, 2021 gallery workers pose with an artwork titled “Tower of Koutoubia Mosque” by Winston Churchill during a photocall at Christie’s auction house in London. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on February 17, 2021 gallery workers pose with an artwork titled “Tower of Koutoubia Mosque” by Winston Churchill during a photocall at Christie’s auction house in London. (AFP)

Rare Churchill painting owned by Angelina Jolie auctioned off for $11.5 mln

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

‘Tower of Koutoubia Mosque’, a painting by Winston Churchill, and gifted to US President Franklin D. Roosevelt during the second World War eventually became a part of actor Angelina Jolie’s collection. It sold at auction for $11.5 million after fees, international news media CNN reported on Tuesday.

The painting of a Moroccan landscape featuring a 12th century mosque at sunset, sold for 8,285,000 pounds ($11,590,715) at Christie’s in London, the Associated Press reported. The pre-sale estimate was between 1.5 million and 2.5 million pounds. The previous record price for a Churchill painting was just under 1.8 million pounds.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

This painting in particular, has both historical and political significance as it was the only painting that Churchill was able to complete during the 1939-1945 conflict, when he was Britain’s prime minister throughout WWII. Finished after the Casablanca Conference in January 1943 where he devised a plan to defeat Nazi Germany alongside US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Churchill gifted him the painting as a memento for the trip.

After Roosevelt passed away in 1945, his son sold the painting, and it had several owners until Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt bought it in 2011.

Enmeshed in years of divorce proceedings Jolie and Pitt decided to separate in 2016 and speculation has surrounded how their extensive art collection would be divided. After being declared officially divorced in 2019, the verdict was that they would both be declared single whilst custody of artworks, would remain owned jointly.

The name of the buyer wasn't released.

-With the Associated Press

Read more:

Rarely seen Van Gogh painting of Montmartre exhibited ahead of auction

Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival unveils new dates

‘Guernica’ Picasso tapestry long on view at UN Security Council returned to owner

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

US considering ‘additional steps’ to promote accountability for Houthi leadership US considering ‘additional steps’ to promote accountability for Houthi leadership
Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia

Top Content

US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives
Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens
WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19
COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 7 weeks, world won't conquer virus in 2021: WHO COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 7 weeks, world won't conquer virus in 2021: WHO
Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia
170 lawmakers write to Biden: Press Turkey on rights, Erdogan strained ties with US 170 lawmakers write to Biden: Press Turkey on rights, Erdogan strained ties with US

Before you go

State Department spokesman says US is 'ready' to talk with Iran
State Department spokesman says US is 'ready' to talk with Iran

Explore More