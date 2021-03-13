.
.
.
.
Language

Ancient Christian fifth century AD ruins discovered in Egypt’s Western Desert

A handout picture released by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities on March 13, 2021 shows a view of an ancient Christian structure carved in the bedrock dating back to the 5th century AD, discovered in the Tal Ganoub Qasr Al-Ajouz site in the Western Desert Bahariya Oasis. (AFP)
A handout picture released by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities on March 13, 2021 shows a view of an ancient Christian structure carved in the bedrock dating back to the 5th century AD, discovered in the Tal Ganoub Qasr Al-Ajouz site in the Western Desert Bahariya Oasis. (AFP)

Ancient Christian fifth century AD ruins discovered in Egypt’s Western Desert

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

A French-Norwegian archaeological team has discovered new Christian ruins in Egypt’s Western Desert, revealing monastic life in the region in the fifth century AD, the Egyptian antiquities ministry said Saturday.

“The French-Norwegian mission discovered during its third excavation campaign at the site of Tal Ganoub Qasr al-Agouz in the Bahariya Oasis several buildings made of basalt, others carved into the bedrock and some made of mud bricks,” it said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The complex is comprised of “six sectors containing the ruins of three churches and monks’ cells”, whose “walls bear graffiti and symbols with Coptic connotations”, said Osama Talaat, head of Islamic, Coptic and Jewish Antiquities at the ministry.

A French-Norwegian archaeological mission unearthed ancient Christian structures built with basalt rock or carved in the rock face including scribbles and symbols of Coptic connotations, while others were mudbrick buildings dating back to between the 4th and 7th centuries AD, a find denoting a monastic life in the area since the fifth century AD, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. (AFP)
A French-Norwegian archaeological mission unearthed ancient Christian structures built with basalt rock or carved in the rock face including scribbles and symbols of Coptic connotations, while others were mudbrick buildings dating back to between the 4th and 7th centuries AD, a find denoting a monastic life in the area since the fifth century AD, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. (AFP)

Mission head Victor Ghica said “19 structures and a church carved into the bedrock” were discovered in 2020, according to the statement.

The church walls were decorated with “religious inscriptions” and biblical passages in Greek, revealing “the nature of monastic life in the region”, Ghica said.

Ancient Egyptian temples: Historic monuments or wedding halls? Features Ancient Egyptian temples: Historic monuments or wedding halls?

It clearly showed that monks were present there since the fifth century AD, he added.

The remote site, located in the desert southwest of the capital Cairo, was occupied from the fourth to eighth centuries, with a likely peak of activity around the fifth and sixth centuries, according to the French Institute of Oriental Archaeology, in charge of the mission.

Cairo has announced several major new archaeological discoveries in recent months with the hopes of spurring tourism, a sector that has suffered multiple blows -- from a 2011 uprising to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more:

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign  Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign 
UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine

Top Content

Large asteroid to pass by Earth on March 21: NASA Large asteroid to pass by Earth on March 21: NASA
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issues several new royal orders Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issues several new royal orders
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi air defense system in Yemen’s Marib Arab Coalition destroys Houthi air defense system in Yemen’s Marib
George Floyd’s family agrees to $27 mln settlement amid ex-cop’s trial George Floyd’s family agrees to $27 mln settlement amid ex-cop’s trial
Intense sandstorm engulfs several areas of Saudi Arabia; public urged to stay home Intense sandstorm engulfs several areas of Saudi Arabia; public urged to stay home
EU ends sanctions against family of Egypt’s Hosni Mubarak EU ends sanctions against family of Egypt’s Hosni Mubarak

Before you go

Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in Afghanistan's Herat province
Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in Afghanistan's Herat province

Explore More