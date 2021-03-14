Egypt plans to restore Historic Cairo: PM Mostafa Madbouly

Egypt has announced plans to develop Historic Cairo in a bid to preserve its architectural heritage and handicrafts, Ahram Online reported the country’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly as saying. He was speaking to shop owners and craftsmen in the area during an inspection tour on Saturday, the news outlet added.

Egypt’s cabinet released a statement that said the prime minister’s tour was based on presidential mandates to enhance projects in the area, and to revive its appearance by pushing to keep its monumental artefacts and architectural splendor.

Accompanying Madbouly was: the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled al-Anani; the Governor of Cairo Khaled Abdel-Aal; secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA) Mostafa Waziri, and the SCA’s Head of the Islamic, Coptic and Jewish Antiquities Sector Osama Talaat.

The region, home to 537 UNESCO World Heritage List buildings comprises archaeological sites that are internationally recognized as a treasure trove of great cultural heritage that demands preservation, explained Madbouly.

“Egypt is rich in treasures and historical areas, and we are targeting the return of tourism to these areas whether it is internal or external tourism,” Ahram Online quoted the prime minister as saying.

He added that Historic Cairo now suffers from an array of issues, such as dangerous materials in workshops and warehouses within the region, and the presence of underground water beneath some of the historic buildings and heavy traffic congestion.

“The government intends to conduct societal dialogue with experts and residents of the area to explain the projects that will be implemented,” Mabdouly said, adding that the overall goal “is development to achieve the general good of the state and citizens regardless of the billions of pounds that the project may cost.”

