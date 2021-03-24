Art Dubai 2021 next week to feature 50 galleries from 31 countries

Art enthusiasts across the region are looking forward to the 14th edition of Art Dubai, after last year’s event had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Set to be staged for an extended six days from March 29 (Monday) to April 3 (Sunday), Art Dubai 2021 will also see a change in venue from Madinat Jumeirah to a purpose-built venue at the iconic Gate Building in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), in order to facilitate high COVID-19 safety protocols.

There will be regular testing of participants, alongside standard procedures, and the organizers have introduced extra precautions to manage capacity and offer a safe and flexible environment for all. These include extending the opening hours, adding an extra fair day and the newly launched Art Dubai App will allow visitors to book dedicated time slots in advance to guarantee entry.

The new Art Dubai App will also allow visitors to stay up-to-date with the latest news and announcements, explore the exhibiting galleries and artworks, view the full programme of exhibitions and cultural events happenings in galleries and public spaces across the UAE.

The programming at the fair will comprise a diverse selection of artworks, artists and practices, from 50 leading Contemporary and Modern galleries from 31 countries, reflecting the multicultural identity of the city, with a focus on artists from the Middle East and the broader Global South.

A new feature this time will a curated sculpture park with large-scale installations, featuring works by eight artists including Emirati Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim and Hussain Sharif.

As part of this year’s curatorial projects, Art Dubai will also present a Film Programme of short films.

Screening stations placed along DIFC’s Gate Avenue will feature single-channel films produced by 20+ regional and international artists, each thematically categorized to curate a specific experience for the viewer, including: Nature, Journeys, Dystopias, Conversations, Performances and Animations, among others.

Pablo del Val, Art Dubai’s Artistic Director, said: “We understand culture as a priority and a necessity, even more so after this long pandemic. Our ability to understand the world and connect with it without the filters of a computer screen is more imperative than ever. This edition of Art Dubai invites us to do precisely that, to recover our senses and reactivate them through art.”

Across the UAE, special events and exhibitions will be held by the local art community during the week of Art Dubai.

