Belgian couple’s site-specific ‘Rhizome’ becomes part of the Palm Oasis in Riyadh

Noor Riyadh, the exciting light and art festival underway in the Saudi capital till April 3, 2021, combines the highest quality of light artworks across the largest city footprint as part of the Riyadh Art program to turn the city into a gallery without walls.

Celebrated Belgian artist-couple duo Tom & Lien Dekyvere feature on the roster of more than 60 global artists who have been selected to display works at the largest gathering of global light and art themed ‘Under One Sky.’

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Since 2012, Tom and Lien Dekyvere have traveled the world to design and install light art installations, amazing and amusing audiences in public spaces, during events and exhibitions and trying to visualize today’s world through light, sound, and material.

Tom & Lien Dekyvere’s site-specific ‘Rhizome’ joins the trees of the Palm Oasis with a web made of hundreds of meters of illuminated rope to symbolize a house, a cocoon from which to meditate on contemporary society’s (dis)connectedness.

Tom Dekyvere said: “‘Rhizome’ is conceived around the idea of connectivity but also dysconnectivity. Just like the roots of a tree, connected underground, we humans are connected to each other. Sound and light, incorporated into the natural environment, provide an opportunity to play with the artistic ingredients of the work.”

“Our installation is in Riyadh’s city-center which coincidentally reminds me of Bruges, the Belgian medieval city where Lien and I live. Both Riyadh and Bruges are cities with fantastic cultural heritage which makes me feel at home. For Noor Riyadh we took the concept of Rhizome and made it specific to the sights, sounds and environment of Riyadh city; we built it into the palm trees. I hope that visitors enjoy pausing and contemplating the work’s geometric patterns and reflect on the connectivity of the artwork and the wider world. We are all connected and ideally this work gets people outside, enjoying life.”

The Noor Riyadh festival features 33 citywide installations encompassing all forms of light art, including sculptures, projections, interactive shows, kinetic and immersive pieces placed in numerous locations across the city to excite and entertain residents and visitors.

Read more: Noor Riyadh: Spectacular installations light up Saudi capital’s night sky