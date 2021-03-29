Sharjah Art Foundation invites filmmakers to submit entries for Sharjah Film Platform

Sharjah Art Foundation has invited emerging and established filmmakers based anywhere in the world to submit their films for the fourth edition of Sharjah Film Platform (SFP).

The selected films will be screened at the annual film festival, which is scheduled for November 2021, and be considered for an award in the Best Narrative, Best Documentary and Best Experimental Films categories for short and feature films.

Providing a critical platform for filmmakers, producers, critics and students, SFP was launched by Sharjah Art Foundation in 2018 as a resource to support filmmaking in the UAE and the region.

According to the Sharjah Art Foundation, filmmakers interested in participating in the fourth edition of SFP are invited to submit their original film by May 10, 2021.

All films, regardless of artistic approach, format, or themes, will be accepted for consideration.

SFP features an extensive film program that includes short and feature-length films; a public program of talks and workshops featuring acclaimed filmmakers and experts from around the world; and a professional program, the SFP Industry Hub, which includes four initiatives that aim to support the work of local and international filmmakers through training courses and production opportunities.



SFP furthers the Foundation’s longstanding commitment to film creation, production and programming.

Since its inaugural edition, SFP has screened over 250 films in the narrative, documentary and experimental genres at the Foundation’s open-air Mirage City Cinema, The Flying Saucer and in various venues across the city of Sharjah, as well as online.

