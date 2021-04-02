Riyadh Art invites artists to the third edition of Tuwaiq Intl Sculpture Symposium

Riyadh Art continues to transform the city into a gallery without walls with the launch of its second initiative, the Tuwaiq International Sculpture Symposium (TISS).



The 22-day symposium to be held this year from November 10 – December 6 will bring together 20 international and Saudi artists to create public sculptures in a live setting.



The theme for TISS 2021 is “The Poetics of Space,” exploring the connections between matter and emptiness, light and shadow.



Participating artists will be creating mesmerizing sculptures that manifest poetry in motion and create their own space while being in harmony with the surrounding public realm of JAX District, Al Diriyah.



The completed works will be exhibited for five days at the end of the Symposium -- from December 2-6, 2021 -- before being relocated to various outdoor locations across the city.

Education program

TISS will also feature an education program, hosting school and university visits during the making of the sculptures, providing students with access to materials, skills, tools and techniques, and encouraging teachers to consider how sculpture can be meaningful, enriching and rewarding.



There will also be 12 panel talks and discussions by artists and practitioners in a showcase of top sculptors building upon each other's experience and exploring the connections between the different forms of sculpting.



On April 1, 2021, TISS opened for entries from stone sculptors of all nationalities with at least five years of experience in exhibiting works, to apply to participate in the Symposium. The entries will be received till Mary 7, 2021



A final list of 20 artists will be commissioned to create new works at the Tuwaiq International Sculpture Symposium, curated by Ali Jabbar and an expert panel including: Cristiana Collu, Director of National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art, Rome, Italy; Nicholas Cullinan, Director of the National Portrait Gallery, London, UK; Yuko Hasegawa, Artistic director of the 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art, Kanazawa, Japan; Marina Loshak, Director of The Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts, Moscow, Russia; and Eike Schmidt, Director of Uffizi Galleries, Florence, Italy.



Riyadh Art is bringing art to residential neighborhoods, gardens and parks, public squares and areas, creating one of the world’s most livable, environmentally friendly and sustainable cities, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.

