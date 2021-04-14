Saudi Arabia’s Ithra celebrates Ramadan with cultural events, activities 

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) is celebrating the holy month of Ramadan with a wide selection of cultural events and interactive activities.

Ithra is offering visitors a chance to take part in events focused on national traditions and Saudi Arabian heritage, as well as different interactive workshops.

The center’s Ramadan program also includes a collection of cognitive games targeted at different age groups, Ramadan Chapters, and art tours.

The Ramadan Chapters features 12 artworks that are inspired by the holy month.

The pieces have been integrated into the architectural design of the Ithra building, and visitors will be able to go on a tour to learn about the inspiration behind the center.

Ithra is also hosting a series of cultural meetings through the “Ithra Cultural Majlis,” and a program called the “Pockets of Lights” by the Imam of the Ithra Mosque, Mohammed al-Saawi.

The program will explore the history of Arabic calligraphy, as well as narrating Garga’an stories.

Several interactive programs are also available, including ones on the art of the marbling process, learning Arabic calligraphy, and learning design using Arabic letters.

A Ramadan Nights bazaar has also been set up with a variety of stalls for guests to enjoy.

The center is also offering a selection of fine dining restaurants including Entrecôte Café de Paris, Bonzai, and Section-B, and Ewan.

Ithra is a creative and interactive public space for workshops, shows, activities, exhibitions, and experiences.

The center hosts several events throughout the year including theater performances, musicals, film screenings, workshops, and cultural events.

Its facilities include the Idea Lab, a library, a theater, a museum, a cinema, the Great Hall, the Energy Exhibit, the Children’s Museum, and the Ithra Tower.

