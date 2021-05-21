.
Saudi architecture showcase for a second time at the Venice Biennale of Architecture

Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Farhan al-Saud at the Saudi pavilion. (Supplied)

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Saudi architecture and design were on showcase with a pavilion at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition at the Venice Biennale.

The 17th edition of the show, which opened on Saturday for the public and will run through Nov. 21, 2021, is titled "How will we live together?"

Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at the Venice Biennale was inaugurated by the Kingdom’s Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Farhan al-Saud and organized by the Architecture and Design Commission (ADC).

“The exhibition invites us to explore and reflect on how architecture and the urban environment responds to our changed circumstances. As we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of global lockdowns, our belief remains resolute: that culture will create new ways to connect people, build bridges between nations and make our shared world a better place. And La Biennale di Venezia is doing just that,” said Prince Badr bin Farhan.

This marks the second time Saudi Arabia is taking part in the exhibition, after previously participating in 2018.

“The Saudi National Pavilion is an extension of the Kingdom’s cultural vision. It offers a dedicated space to showcase the very best of Saudi Arabia’s thriving architectural community at one of the leading cultural events in the world; and it will serve as a meeting place for exchanging ideas and dialogue between creative minds,” said Dr. Sumayah al-Solaiman, CEO of the Saudi Architecture and Design Commission, and previous curator of the Pavilion in 2018.

