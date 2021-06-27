.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia signs deal with Le Cordon Bleu to establish a culinary school in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia signs deal with Le Cordon Bleu to establish a culinary school in Riyadh
Saudi Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia signs deal with Le Cordon Bleu to establish a culinary school in Riyadh

Followed Unfollow

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Saudi Culinary Arts Authority has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Le Cordon Bleu International Institute to establish an institute in Riyadh that will provide advanced educational programs in the culinary and hospitality sector.

The signing ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Ministry of Culture in the presence of Deputy Minister of Culture, Vice Chairman of the Culinary Arts Authority, Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, France’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ludovic Pouille, among other official Saudi and French figures.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Michelin star chefs serve their dishes under al-Ula desert stars in Saudi Arabia Travel and Tourism Michelin star chefs serve their dishes under al-Ula desert stars in Saudi Arabia

“From this initiative, the Culinary Arts Authority seeks to enrich the sector with training courses in agriculture and nutrition, provided by Le Cordon Bleu, establish an integrated curriculum for Saudi cuisine, and provide support in embracing and guiding Saudi chefs and chefs, who wish to start their own businesses and restaurants, as well as providing the opportunity for Saudi students to enroll in exchange programs at Cordon Bleu schools located outside the Kingdom, and for Cordon Bleu international students abroad to attend the institute in the Kingdom as part of experience exchange programs,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia’s Culinary Arts Commission is one of 11 new authorities set up by the Ministry of Culture last year.

Read more:

Meet the Saudi Arabian chef sharing the Kingdom’s recipes with the world

Saudi women flex their culinary skills in front of top chef

Saudi chefs cook up unique traditional dishes at Davos summit

A Saudi chef’s journey, from industrial to culinary engineering

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Delta COVID-19 variant infects some fully vaccinated adults in Israel: Report Delta COVID-19 variant infects some fully vaccinated adults in Israel: Report
Nearly half of UAE residents think COVID pandemic effects will last a year: Survey Nearly half of UAE residents think COVID pandemic effects will last a year: Survey
Top Content
Secret UK defense ministry documents discovered at bus stop Secret UK defense ministry documents discovered at bus stop
‘Alarming’ COVID-19 surge prompts Bangladesh into new lockdown ‘Alarming’ COVID-19 surge prompts Bangladesh into new lockdown
Palestinian Authority forces confront protesters in Ramallah following critic’s death Palestinian Authority forces confront protesters in Ramallah following critic’s death
Thousands of Afghans displaced by fighting around northern city of Kunduz Thousands of Afghans displaced by fighting around northern city of Kunduz
UK health secretary quits after breaking COVID rules in affair scandal UK health secretary quits after breaking COVID rules in affair scandal
Lebanese protesters throw stun grenades at soldiers, injuring 10: Army   Lebanese protesters throw stun grenades at soldiers, injuring 10: Army  
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More