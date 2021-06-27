Saudi Arabia signs deal with Le Cordon Bleu to establish a culinary school in Riyadh

The Saudi Culinary Arts Authority has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Le Cordon Bleu International Institute to establish an institute in Riyadh that will provide advanced educational programs in the culinary and hospitality sector.

The signing ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Ministry of Culture in the presence of Deputy Minister of Culture, Vice Chairman of the Culinary Arts Authority, Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, France’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ludovic Pouille, among other official Saudi and French figures.

“From this initiative, the Culinary Arts Authority seeks to enrich the sector with training courses in agriculture and nutrition, provided by Le Cordon Bleu, establish an integrated curriculum for Saudi cuisine, and provide support in embracing and guiding Saudi chefs and chefs, who wish to start their own businesses and restaurants, as well as providing the opportunity for Saudi students to enroll in exchange programs at Cordon Bleu schools located outside the Kingdom, and for Cordon Bleu international students abroad to attend the institute in the Kingdom as part of experience exchange programs,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia’s Culinary Arts Commission is one of 11 new authorities set up by the Ministry of Culture last year.

