.
.
.
.
Language

Picasso painting stolen in 2012 recovered by Greek police

A 1939 Pablo Picasso painting which was stolen in 2012, has been recovered by Greek police. (AP)
A 1939 Pablo Picasso painting which was stolen in 2012, has been recovered by Greek police. (AP)

Picasso painting stolen in 2012 recovered by Greek police

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Athens

Published: Updated:

Police in Greece have recovered a Picasso painting stolen in 2012 from the National Gallery, and arrested a suspect in the theft, authorities said late Monday.

‘Head of a Woman’, gifted by Pablo Picasso to Greece in 1949, was recovered in the rural area of Keratea, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) southeast of Athens, state agency ANA said. Another painting stolen in the same heist, Piet Montrian’s ‘Stammer Windmill’, was also found, the agency said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Officials are to give details on the case later Tuesday, the culture ministry said.
The Spanish master had given the cubist painting to the Greek state as a tribute to the country’s resistance of Nazi Germany.

On the back, an inscription reads in French: “For the Greek people, a tribute by Picasso.”
Two men are believed to have broken into the National Gallery in January 2012, cutting the paintings from their frames.

The break-in lasted only around seven minutes.

A sketch by 16th-century Italian artist Guglielmo Caccia, better known as Moncalvo, had also been stolen in the same robbery.

A state report subsequently found that the National Gallery’s security had not been upgraded since 2000.

Several areas in the museum were out of range of security cameras, while the alarms were faulty and prone to ringing gratuitously.

On the night of the heist, the burglars had set off an alarm by manipulating an unlocked door, diverting security before sneaking into the building.

The sole guard told police he ran after one thief, who dropped another Mondrian oil painting.

The theft, at the height of the Greek debt crisis, had been followed a few months later by another high-profile robbery of nearly 80 archaeological artefacts from a museum in Olympia dedicated to the ancient Olympic Games.

The items were recovered several months later.

Read more:

Churchill painting gifted to Greek Aristotle Onassis sells for $1.85 mln

Virtual Van Gogh exhibition set to attract shoppers, art lovers in Dubai

Shahid VIP launches largest Arab streaming production starring all-Saudi cast

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Analysis: US sends warning to Iran with weekend strikes, but escalation unlikely Analysis: US sends warning to Iran with weekend strikes, but escalation unlikely
Syrian man stabs own mother, traffic policeman to death in Kuwait Syrian man stabs own mother, traffic policeman to death in Kuwait
Top Content
US hits rocket launching positions after Iran-backed militias attack base in Syria US hits rocket launching positions after Iran-backed militias attack base in Syria
Protests erupt in Lebanon ahead of fuel price hike, severe power shortages Protests erupt in Lebanon ahead of fuel price hike, severe power shortages
Pakistan workers looking to travel to Saudi Arabia flood Islamabad vaccine center Pakistan workers looking to travel to Saudi Arabia flood Islamabad vaccine center
Russia successfully test launches new ballistic missile: TASS news agency Russia successfully test launches new ballistic missile: TASS news agency
Ethiopia declares immediate, unilateral Tigray ceasefire after 8 months of conflict Ethiopia declares immediate, unilateral Tigray ceasefire after 8 months of conflict
US warns Russia not to veto sole Syria border crossing US warns Russia not to veto sole Syria border crossing
Before you go
Russia, China extend friendship treaty, hail ties
Russia, China extend friendship treaty, hail ties
Explore More