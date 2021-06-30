Crazy for cars, Saudi Arabian collector houses antiques in home

Around 35 antique vehicles occupy an almost 2000 square-meter space in Saudi Arabian collector Nasser al-Masary’s garage, a project he says has been years in the making.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

It was back in 1984 during a classic car race in Florence, Italy that al-Masary first decided that he will “one day own a classic car,” and over the past 40 years has amassed a collection of vehicles, some of which date back to the Great Depression.



His “retirement project,” as al-Masary describes is to grow his collection into a museum that will attract locals and tourists alike.



One of his most prized possessions is a 1929 Cadillac. “I’m really proud of owning this car and I have spent a lot of time and effort to bring it to Saudi Arabia, to Riyadh exactly. This car, I have been told and I am sure after my research, that it’s the only one in the world, because of many reasons you know, the main reason is this is an expensive car that (was) built in the great depression or just before the depression,” he said.

Read more:

Researchers testing weight-loss magnetic ‘lockjaw,’ critics say similar to torture

Amazon dispatches Alexa to tell stories to children

Virtual Van Gogh exhibition set to attract shoppers, art lovers in Dubai