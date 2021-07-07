Noor Riyadh bags Guinness World Records for two of its largescale artworks

One of the world’s most exciting festivals of light and art, Noor Riyadh, has notched international honors after bagging Guinness World Records for two of the artworks commissioned for the festival’s first ever year.



Karolina Halatek’s ‘Beacon,’ 2021 has been named the world’s Largest LED structure, comprising an incredible 272,160 LEDs. The artwork stunned crowds at the King Abdulaziz Historical Center for the duration of Noor Riyadh’s citywide installations, which illuminated Riyadh from March 18 to April 3, 2021.

Not to be outshone, one of the most iconic artworks from this debut edition of Noor Riyadh, Koert Vermeulen’s ‘Star in Motion’, 2021 has been recognized as the world’s Brightest suspended ornament: its 1.2 million lumens hanging at a height of 256 meters atop Riyadh’s iconic Kingdom Tower.

The prestigious record achievements come soon after the closing of the Noor Riyadh festival which drew over 300,000 visitors to its citywide installation program and its celebrated ‘Light Upon Light: Light Art since the 1960s’ exhibition curated by Susan Davidson, former Senior Curator of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York, with Raneem Zaki Farsi, Curator, Art Advisor and an expert in Saudi Arabia’s contemporary art scene.



With artworks from light art pioneers Dan Flavin, Yayoi Kusama and James Turrell, to established and newly commissioned Saudi artists like Abdullah Al Othman, Maha Malluh, and Ahmed Mater, the historic exhibition has been a landmark event for culture in Saudi Arabia.

Since opening on March 18, Noor Riyadh united more than 60 artists from over 20 countries with the theme “Under One Sky,” as well as residents of Riyadh, domestic tourists and international visitors.



The groundbreaking event highlighted the power of inclusivity and shared humanity and was staged across the festival’s 13 locations in Riyadh.



The festival also offered residents and non-residents of Riyadh the opportunity to take part in a wide variety of inspiring tours, musical, and cinematic performances, workshops, and family activities.



More than 300,000 people attended the festival in total, with over 12,000 taking in the exhibition at King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD).



Nearly 93 percent of visitors expressed their satisfaction and admiration for the artworks from the world-renowned light artists.

Instrumental to the success of this debut edition of Noor Riyadh were its partners: General Entertainment Authority, Riyadh Municipality, Diriyah Gate Development Authority, King Abdullah Financial District, King Fahad National Library, Riyadh Front, Kingdom Tower, Digital City, JAX District.

Noor Riyadh is the first initiative of Riyadh Art, a project comprising more than 1,000 public art installations across Riyadh city and supported by one annual festival and one international sculpture symposium.



The groundbreaking festival moves Riyadh one step closer towards the Vision 2030 goal of establishing the city as one of the world’s most livable.

