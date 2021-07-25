UNESCO adds Madrid’s Paseo del Prado and Retiro Park to list of world heritage sites

UNESCO added Madrid’s historic Paseo del Prado boulevard and Retiro Park to its list of world heritage sites on Sunday.

The tree-lined Paseo del Prado, in the centre of the Spanish capital, is home to the Prado museum, while Retiro Park, just off the Paseo del Prado, is one of the city’s most visited attractions.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was quick to celebrate the news, tweeting “Deserved recognition for a space in the capital that enhances our historic, artistic and cultural legacy.”

El Retiro (“The Retreat”), an urban green space with a boating lake enjoyed by both locals and tourists, was originally a palace and gardens built for the personal use of King Felipe IV in the 17th Century.

“Proud of our city, and happy for Spain and the legacy of its capital,” tweeted Madrid mayor, Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Hima rock art added to UNESCO World Heritage List

Turkey says UNESCO criticism of Hagia Sophia conversion ‘biased and political’

Saudi Arabia elected as member of UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Committee