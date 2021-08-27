.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Egypt dig uncovers 2,300-year-old settlement in Alexandria

  • Font
The 43-million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown amphibious four-legged whale species called Phiomicetus anubis near the town of El Mansoura, north of Cairo, Aug. 26, 2021. (Reuters)
The 43-million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown amphibious four-legged whale species called "Phiomicetus anubis near the town of El Mansoura, north of Cairo, Aug. 26, 2021. (Reuters)

Egypt dig uncovers 2,300-year-old settlement in Alexandria

AFP

Published: Updated:

Egypt on Friday announced the discovery of a settlement in the Mediterranean coastal city of Alexandria dating back to at least the second century BC.

An Egyptian archaeological team made the find in the city’s central Al-Shatby district during nine months of excavations, a statement from the tourism and antiquities ministry said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The settlement had a “residential and commercial” function, the statement said.

The head of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri, said initial studies showed “a main road and adjacent streets linked by a sewage network.”

The area was in use from the late Ptolemaic period until the middle of the period of Roman rule, covering a timeframe from “the second century BC until the fourth century AD,” Waziri was quoted as saying.

Archaeologists discovered a large number of wells cut into the rock and a network of water cisterns, the statement said.

They also found an alabaster statue of an unidentified Roman emperor, amulets, numerous amphorae and some 700 ancient coins.

Ahmed Abu Hamd, head of antiquities in Alexandria, said the remains correspond to a “market, workshops and votive and sculpture shops.”

Cairo has announced a series of archaeological discoveries in recent years, hoping to revive a vital tourism sector battered by a 2011 uprising, insurgent attacks and the coronavirus pandemic.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
US shared American, Afghan allies evacuee names with Taliban: Politico US shared American, Afghan allies evacuee names with Taliban: Politico
Taliban rule could give free rein for abuse against women, activist warns Taliban rule could give free rein for abuse against women, activist warns
Top Content
Saudi PIF-backed EV company Lucid Motors announces two new car versions Saudi PIF-backed EV company Lucid Motors announces two new car versions
Taliban say attack on Kabul airport occurred in area controlled by US forces Taliban say attack on Kabul airport occurred in area controlled by US forces
At least 72 killed in airport attack, 158 wounded: US, Afghan officials At least 72 killed in airport attack, 158 wounded: US, Afghan officials
About 12,500 people evacuated from Afghanistan on August 26: White House About 12,500 people evacuated from Afghanistan on August 26: White House
Saudia Airline to ban unvaccinated travelers on domestic flights starting from Sept 1 Saudia Airline to ban unvaccinated travelers on domestic flights starting from Sept 1
Taliban forces to tighten security, add more guards at Kabul airport: NATO Taliban forces to tighten security, add more guards at Kabul airport: NATO
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More