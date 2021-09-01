.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Expo 2020: Pavilions to showcase unique Canaanite, Pharaonic, Renaissance artefacts

  • Font
The 3D-printed replica of the Michelangelo's David at Dubai Expo 2020. (Supplied)
The 3D-printed replica of the Michelangelo's David at Dubai Expo 2020. (Supplied)

Expo 2020: Pavilions to showcase unique Canaanite, Pharaonic, Renaissance artefacts

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Dubai’s Expo 2020, the world’s biggest cultural event, is set to offer visitors a unique experience involving artefacts from the Canaanite and Pharaonic civilizations as well as the Renaissance era, Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

Some of the artefacts from these civilizations and era will include a copy of the Ugarit alphabet, humanity’s first known alphabet, a pharaonic coffin which was recently discovered in Egypt and a 3D replica of Michaelangelo’s world-famous sculpture ‘David’.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Dating back to 1400 BC, the Ugarit alphabet artefact will be exhibited at the Syrian pavilion. It will also include the exploration of the different development stages of writing in many areas in Syria and the global impact of the alphabet until the Arabic language emerged and influenced many others.

Expo visitors will also be able to explore the oldest piece of music in the world through an audio-visual interactive experience which will involve playing and singing the Ugarit script which was written almost 3,500 years ago.

Ugarit was also the name of a major city from the Canaanite civilization built in Syria’s Northern Latakia of the Ras Shamra region.

The Egyptian pavilion plans to showcase a rare archaeological piece, recently discovered in Giza, Egypt, of a Pharaonic coffin. The three-story pavilion will highlight the historical significance and cultural wealth of Egypt.

It has also been built in the pharaonic style, according to WAM, with engraving of hieroglyphs and an image of Pharaoh Tutankhamun and a main entrance with three angle simulating and symbolizing the pyramids.

The Italian Pavilion will exhibit a 3D version of Michaelangelo’s ‘David’ which was completed in 1504. The artist was a leading figure in both architecture and art throughout the Renaissance Era in Europe.

Dubai’s Expo 2020 will take place from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

Read more:

UAE’s KhalifaSat captures unique photo of Expo 2020 in Dubai

What to see at Expo 2020 Dubai: Flash mobs, singing robots and self-driving cars

Emirates Airlines offers Dubai-bound passengers free Expo 2020 day pass

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Taliban confirm Hibatullah Akhundzada will rule, president to run country under him Taliban confirm Hibatullah Akhundzada will rule, president to run country under him
Saudi Arabia’s pavilion second largest at Expo 2020 Dubai, holds LEED certification Saudi Arabia’s pavilion second largest at Expo 2020 Dubai, holds LEED certification
Top Content
Eight people injured after explosive drone hits Abha airport in Saudi Arabia Eight people injured after explosive drone hits Abha airport in Saudi Arabia
Afghan interpreter who helped rescue Biden in 2008 left behind in Afghanistan: Report Afghan interpreter who helped rescue Biden in 2008 left behind in Afghanistan: Report
Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report
Watch: Taliban hold mock US, UK, NATO funeral after American troops left Afghanistan Watch: Taliban hold mock US, UK, NATO funeral after American troops left Afghanistan
Arab Coalition destroys three Houthi explosive drones in Yemeni airspace within hours Arab Coalition destroys three Houthi explosive drones in Yemeni airspace within hours
Panjshir resistance says retaliated against Taliban attack, killed 7 of its fighters Panjshir resistance says retaliated against Taliban attack, killed 7 of its fighters
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More