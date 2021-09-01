Expo 2020: Pavilions to showcase unique Canaanite, Pharaonic, Renaissance artefacts

Dubai’s Expo 2020, the world’s biggest cultural event, is set to offer visitors a unique experience involving artefacts from the Canaanite and Pharaonic civilizations as well as the Renaissance era, Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

Some of the artefacts from these civilizations and era will include a copy of the Ugarit alphabet, humanity’s first known alphabet, a pharaonic coffin which was recently discovered in Egypt and a 3D replica of Michaelangelo’s world-famous sculpture ‘David’.

Dating back to 1400 BC, the Ugarit alphabet artefact will be exhibited at the Syrian pavilion. It will also include the exploration of the different development stages of writing in many areas in Syria and the global impact of the alphabet until the Arabic language emerged and influenced many others.

Expo visitors will also be able to explore the oldest piece of music in the world through an audio-visual interactive experience which will involve playing and singing the Ugarit script which was written almost 3,500 years ago.

Ugarit was also the name of a major city from the Canaanite civilization built in Syria’s Northern Latakia of the Ras Shamra region.

The Egyptian pavilion plans to showcase a rare archaeological piece, recently discovered in Giza, Egypt, of a Pharaonic coffin. The three-story pavilion will highlight the historical significance and cultural wealth of Egypt.

It has also been built in the pharaonic style, according to WAM, with engraving of hieroglyphs and an image of Pharaoh Tutankhamun and a main entrance with three angle simulating and symbolizing the pyramids.

The Italian Pavilion will exhibit a 3D version of Michaelangelo’s ‘David’ which was completed in 1504. The artist was a leading figure in both architecture and art throughout the Renaissance Era in Europe.

Dubai’s Expo 2020 will take place from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

