UAE’s KhalifaSat captures unique photo of Expo 2020 in Dubai 

The United Arab Emirates KhalifaSat satellite captured a never-before-seen photo of the Expo 2020 site, one month before the long-awaited opening in Dubai.

The satellite captured a birds-eye view of the premises, which is set to bring together a total of 191 countries for 173 consecutive days for the world’s largest cultural gathering.

Delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the six-month extravaganza will host 60-plus live events per day as well as hundreds of cultural, entertainment and culinary experiences.

From robot ice cream vendors to pop-up theaters and the celebration of female empowerment, the cultural event has been long anticipated by many.

One of the Expo 2020’s highlights this year will be the celebration of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, marking 50 years since the country was established.

Expo 2020 will also run theme weeks throughout the six-month program, some of which include climate and biodiversity, tolerance and inclusivity, travel and connectivity, space and food, among many others.

It will take place from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

