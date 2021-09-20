.
France to receive nine new Picasso art works

Brigitte Macron, the wife of the French President, talks with daughter of Spanish painter Pablo Picasso, Maya Picasso (bottom), and her son Olivier (L) and daughter Diana (R) during a visit of the Picasso 1932: Erotic Year exhibition at the Picasso Museum in Paris, France, October 8, 2017. (Reuters)
Brigitte Macron, the wife of the French President, talks with daughter of Spanish painter Pablo Picasso, Maya Picasso (bottom), and her son Olivier (L) and daughter Diana (R) during a visit of the "Picasso 1932: Erotic Year" exhibition at the Picasso Museum in Paris, France, October 8, 2017. (Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

France will receive nine new artworks by the late Pablo Picasso after his daughter Maya agreed to donate them to the country, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday, confirming earlier media reports.

“It is an honor for our country to welcome these new artworks by Picasso. They will enrich and deepen our cultural heritage,” wrote Le Maire on his Twitter account.

BFM TV and Le Figaro newspaper had earlier reported that Picasso’s daughter had decided to make the donation as part of a tax arrangement with the French state.

Read more:

Picasso painting stolen in 2012 recovered by Greek police

Churchill painting gifted to Greek Aristotle Onassis sells for $1.85 mln

Virtual Van Gogh exhibition set to attract shoppers, art lovers in Dubai

