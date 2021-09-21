.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US to hand over 3,500-year-old ‘Gilgamesh’ tablet to Iraq

  • Font
Mesopotamian clay cones bearing cuneiform inscriptions are displayed during a handover ceremony of a trove of looted Iraqi antiquities returned by the US, Aug. 3, 2021. (AFP)
Mesopotamian clay cones bearing cuneiform inscriptions are displayed during a handover ceremony of a trove of looted Iraqi antiquities returned by the US, Aug. 3, 2021. (AFP)

US to hand over 3,500-year-old ‘Gilgamesh’ tablet to Iraq

The rare fragment, which recounts a dream sequence from the Gilgamesh epic in Akkadian cuneiform script, is one of many ancient artifacts from Iraq and the Middle East collected by David Green, the billionaire owner of the Hobby Lobby craft store chain.

AFP

Published: Updated:

The United States will formally return an illegally imported 3,500-year-old tablet recounting the epic of Gilgamesh to Iraq this week, the United Nations’ cultural body UNESCO announced Monday.

The ancient tablet, which a wealthy US collector had acquired along with other Iraqi artifacts to display in the Washington Museum of the Bible, will be handed over to Iraqi officials at the Smithsonian Institution on September 23.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

UNESCO called the repatriation of the tablet, along with 17,000 other artifacts sent back to Iraq in July, “a significant victory in the fight against the illicit trafficking of cultural objects.”

“The theft and illicit trafficking of ancient artefacts continues to be a key funding source for terrorist groups and other organized criminal organizations,” the Paris-based agency said in a statement.

It said that when the Islamic State extremist group controlled large parts of Iraq and Syria over 2014-2019, Iraqi archaeological sites and museums were systematically looted.

The rare fragment, which recounts a dream sequence from the Gilgamesh epic in Akkadian cuneiform script, is one of many ancient artifacts from Iraq and the Middle East collected by David Green, the billionaire owner of the Hobby Lobby craft store chain.

It was seized by the US Justice Department in 2019, two years after Green opened the museum dedicated to ancient Christian history in downtown Washington.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
France declares ‘crisis of trust’ with US after Australia submarine deal France declares ‘crisis of trust’ with US after Australia submarine deal
Curbs on women, beard length, use of force: Taliban detail morality police ‘rulebook’ Curbs on women, beard length, use of force: Taliban detail morality police ‘rulebook’
Top Content
Mass shooting at Russia university leaves six dead, six injured: Officials Mass shooting at Russia university leaves six dead, six injured: Officials
Dubai’s Emirates Airline ramps up US flights from Oct. ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai’s Emirates Airline ramps up US flights from Oct. ahead of Expo 2020
Scientists looking for volunteers to watch cat videos, interpret pets’ behavior Scientists looking for volunteers to watch cat videos, interpret pets’ behavior
Curbs on women, beard length, use of force: Taliban detail morality police ‘rulebook’ Curbs on women, beard length, use of force: Taliban detail morality police ‘rulebook’
Parents of newly engaged 11-year-old bride, 12-year-old groom arrested in Egypt Parents of newly engaged 11-year-old bride, 12-year-old groom arrested in Egypt
After bomb attacks on Taliban, group says ISIS not a threat, can be thwarted After bomb attacks on Taliban, group says ISIS not a threat, can be thwarted
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More