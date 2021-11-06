Saudi Arabia gearing up for hosting world’s largest Camel Festival

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host on December 1, the largest camel festival of its kind in the world, which will run for 40 days, bringing together camel owners from the Gulf countries, the USA, Russia, and France in addition to the Kingdom.



According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Camel Club, the organizer of the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, has finalized preparations for receiving applications from interested participants.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



They will be competing in the 19 categories of the competitions for all the six primary colors in camels, where all participants will be aiming for grand prizes exceeding SR250,000,000 in total.

Advertisement

The festival’s management has opened the door for registration on its website https://kacf.camelclub.gov.sa, which ends on November 16, 2021, provided the applicants meet the competition’s technical criteria, including that the camels be electronically numbered by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, taking into account that the numbered camels in Saudi Arabia amount to 1.4 million.

The festival, set up on an area of 32 square kilometers and located nearly 100 km north-east of Riyadh, will also include various entertainment and cultural activities to present it as a global carnival that provides around 5,000 jobs and stands as a destination for tourists from across the world with more than 100,000 visits a day.

Read more: Saudi Arabia desert camel carvings dated to around 7,000 years ago