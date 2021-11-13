.
Rich lineup of activities scheduled for the fourth edition of Sharjah Film Platform

Film screenings for Sharjah Film Platform at Mirage City Cinema, Sharjah Art Foundation, 2010. Photo -Sharjah Art Foundation
File photo of film screenings for Sharjah Film Platform at Mirage City Cinema, Sharjah Art Foundation. (Courtesy: Sharjah Art Foundation)

N.P. Krishna Kumar, Al Arabiya English

Published:

Sharjah Art Foundation announced the program for the fourth edition of Sharjah Film Platform (SFP4), its annual film festival which supports emerging and established filmmakers in the MENASA region and beyond.

Film screenings and a public program with talks and workshops, grants, and professional development initiatives will take place from November 18-27, 2021.

The SFP4 features in-cinema screenings of over 50 films, including world and regional premieres, culminating in the presentation of awards for submitted films in experimental, documentary and narrative categories.

A selection of the films will also be available online.

This year’s festival includes two curated program: ‘Director in Focus’ highlighting the work of award-winning Palestinian director Michel Khleifi, and ‘Her Journey,’ presented in partnership with Istanbul Modern, exploring complex, women-centric stories in Turkish cinema through 10 feature-length, documentary and short films.

In parallel with the screenings, SFP4 will present public talks and masterclasses with an international roster of filmmakers and practitioners including Academy Award winner composer A. R. Rahman (‘Slumdog Millionaire’ and ‘127 Hours’); BAFTA award–winning documentary filmmaker Kim Longinotto (‘Divorce Iranian Style,’ and ‘Shooting the Mafia’) and Academy Award nominated documentary filmmaker James Longley (‘Angels Are Made of Light,’ ‘Iraq in Fragments,’ and ‘Gaza Strip’).

The children’s workshops designed to give children hands-on experience with filmmaking essentials

This year will mark the second iteration of Industry Hub, an initiative launched by SAF in 2020 to deepen its support of film production and distribution regionally and internationally.

The Foundation also announces 2021 Short Film Production Grantees Maaria Sayed and Mariam Al Serkal, Randa Maroufi, and Janus Victoria.

Read more: Farmanfarmaian’s ‘Khayyam Fountain’ on view at Al Hamriyah Studios in Sharjah

