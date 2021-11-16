.
Cinema Akil and Alserkal announce unique cine-concert featuring 1926 animated film

  • Font
NWMM_1_Photography by Mustafa Aboubacker for Seeing Things. Courtesy Alserkal
An exhibition at Al Serkal Avenue in Dubai. (Supplied)

N.P. Krishna Kumar, Al Arabiya English

Cinema Akil, Dubai’s only independent cinema, and Alserkal, a forward-thinking cultural enterprise, announce for the first time in the UAE, a collaborative cine-concert.

The event on November 26 evening fuses two worlds through contemporary experimental music from the Arab world improvised in synchronized harmony against the silent 1926 animated film wonder, ‘The Adventures of Prince Achmed’ by Lotte Reiniger.

The cine-concert is part of ‘Not Now,’ Alserkal’s autumn program and is co-produced by Cinema Akil and Metropolis Art Cinema, and co-commissioned by the Goethe Institut Gulf Region and Alserkal.

‘The Adventures of Prince Achmed’ is said to be the first animated feature film and has influenced the world of innovation, music, and creation since it was first released in 1926.

'The Adventures of Prince Achmed' (1926) is directed by Lotte Reiniger. (Supplied)
'The Adventures of Prince Achmed' (1926) is directed by Lotte Reiniger. (Supplied)

In collaboration with Irtijal, the oldest music festival in Beirut, the cine-concert will be performed by four Lebanese musicians and electronic artists: Anthony Sahyoun, founder of the Lebanese experimental ensemble Kinematik in 2015; Jad Atoui, composes and performs electronic and electro-acoustic music and spearheaded the “Biosonics'' project in collaboration with scientist Ivan Marazzi in 2015; Pascal Semerdjian, co-founded the acclaimed Lebanese dream pop/shoegaze trio Postcards in 2013, of which he is the drummer and co-composer; and Fadi Tabbal, Lebanese musician, producer, and sound engineer.

In this immersive experience, the four artists will interpret and improvise through a full-length live music set synchronized with scenes from the film.

The cine-concert, which is free and open to the public, will offer a completely original way to experience film and experimental music together infusing new meaning into them.

The cine-concert will begin at 7:30 pm on November 26, 2021, at The Yard, Alserkal Avenue.

Rich lineup of activities scheduled for the fourth edition of Sharjah Film Platform

Tarek Atoui: Riding the wave of experimental, innovative musical forms

Expo 2020 teams up with Alserkal to create cultural conversations throughout event

