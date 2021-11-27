Focal Point, Sharjah Art Foundation’s upcoming book fair, to feature 120 publishers

Sharjah Art Foundation has announced the program and exhibitors for the fourth edition pf Focal Point, the region’s largest and most diverse art book fair.

To be held on December 9-11, 2021, in Sharjah Art Foundation’s Bait Obaid Al Shamsi, Arts Square, from 4pm to 10pm, this year’s edition will also feature a day-long talks program at the iconic Flying Saucer.

The annual art book fair held in Sharjah by the Foundation aims to support, catalyze, and promote interdisciplinary publishing practices as part of the arts ecology.



Focal Point brings together printed matter, including artist books, academic volumes and journals, zines and other non-traditional and experimental publications from more than 120 publishers, magazines, artists, editors, authors and makers from the UAE and MEASA (Middle East, Africa, South Asia) region.

A number of major publications and artist monographs will be launched during Focal Point and the fair’s public program extends throughout the art book fair with children and community workshops, music events and more.



Among the launches, art lovers will be looking forward to the monograph on the New York–based Egyptian artist Ahmed Morsi titled ‘Ahmed Morsi: A Dialogic Imagination,” published by Sharjah Art Foundation, The Africa Institute, and Skira. The publication discussesthe places, people, texts, ideas, and materials that have shaped the unique practice of Morsi.



Those interested in comics, will look forward to ‘Corniche 3,’ a SAF Community publication project which brings together artists based in the UAE and broader region.

Publishing grant

The 2021 edition of the Fccal PointPublishing Grant extends the Foundation’s mission to provide opportunities that contribute to interdisciplinary publishing practices in the region.



The grant is conceived as a means to support projects that contribute to the production of original ideas and critical thinking, and that offer experimental and innovative approaches to publishing in art and culture.

This year the Foundation will award a total of $30,000 to multiple grantees and provide publishing and distribution support in three categories: Long-form essays, reproduction of small publications, and experimental publications.



The 2021 grant awardees will be announced on December 9, 2021, at the Talks Program being held in the Foundation’s Flying Saucer.

