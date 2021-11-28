.
Saudi Arabia kicks off fourth edition of King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival

Saudi Arabia has a rich heritage of falconry that is believed to stretch back thousands of years. (Supplied)

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has kicked off its fourth edition of the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival, which is organized by the Saudi Falconry Club at its headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, with the participation of a group of Saudi and international falconers.

This festival comes within the framework of the Saudi leadership’s keenness to preserve Saudi Arabia’s cultural and civilizational heritage and support it within its plans to achieve the Saudi Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia has a rich heritage of falconry that is believed to stretch back thousands of years.

Prize falcons are coveted in the Kingdom; in October 2020 a falcon was sold for $173,000, thought to be the highest price paid for a bird of its kind.

