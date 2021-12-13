.
Botticelli’s masterpiece ‘The Man of Sorrows’ unveiled at Sotheby’s Dubai

Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan and Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President, have unveiled Sandro Botticelli’s masterpiece ‘The Man of Sorrows’ at Sotheby’s Dubai, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The extremely rare Renaissance painting is on view to the public at the DIFC on Monday and on Tuesday, December 14 (10 a.m. to 7p.m.), before it travels back to New York, where it will be auctioned in January 2022 with an estimate in excess of $40 million.

Nusseibeh said, “The unveiling at Sotheby’s Dubai in DIFC of a rare artwork by renowned Renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli, ‘The Man of Sorrows,’ one of the last works by the Italian artist to remain in private hands, worth an estimated $40 million, before it is being moved to New York for the Sotheby's annual Masters’ Week sales series in January 2022, is a truly momentous event in the art world.

“This will be the second Botticelli brought to world attention at Sotheby’s Dubai, DIFC, since his ‘Young Man Holding a Roundel’ achieved a record-breaking sale of $92.2 million at Sotheby’s Masters’ New York sales in January 2021.”

Tunisian-Ukrainian artist wins prestigious Ithra Prize at Diriyah Biennale

Hrair Sarkissian: Using photography to make visible the legacy of trauma

Gilgamesh tablet stolen during Gulf war returned to Iraq in formal ceremony

