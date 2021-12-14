.
Paying tribute to the UAE, DIFC expands its public artwork with two new sculptures

‘Pillar of Fortitude’ by renowned artist Helidon Xhixha, at the Gate District 6 (Podium Level) at DIFC, in Dubai. (Supplied)
N.P. Krishna Kumar, Al Arabiya English

Supporting the nation’s transition to a creative and knowledge-based economy, the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) is promoting culture and community through its unique public art displays from around the world, with two new sculptures that pay tribute to the UAE.

Located in Gate District 6 (Podium Level) at DIFC, the ‘Pillar of Fortitude’ by renowned artist Helidon Xhixha, alluding to the numeric 1, represents the seven Emirates of the UAE.

A winner of the 2016 London Design Biennale Public Medal for his best installation, Helidon was inspired by Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, when he declared 2021 as the Year of the 50th.

Contemporary artist Mia Fonssagrives Solow, known for her refined and whimsical aesthetic in both figurative and abstract forms, is showcasing four art pieces in Red (Bone Form), Green (Apple Form), White (Sale Form), and Black (Eggplomb), representing the colors of the UAE flag. Using enamel on fibre glass, the uniquely displayed pieces are strategically placed in front of the Gate Building flags.

The unveiling of new public art displays at the DIFC comes at a time when the UAE is focused on boosting the country’s cultural and creative sectors to support the economy and reflect the inclusive participation of young people and global stakeholders.

DIFC is committed to the arts and will continue to encourage artists and creatives from around the world to promote their work at the urban vibrant destination.

