.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Award-winning British architect Richard Rogers dies at age 88

  • Font
Architect Richard Rogers of Britain poses with a model of the building he designed for the World Trade Center site in New York, September 7, 2006. (Reuters)
Architect Richard Rogers of Britain poses with a model of the building he designed for the World Trade Center site in New York, on September 7, 2006. (Reuters)

Award-winning British architect Richard Rogers dies at age 88

The Associated Press, London

Published: Updated:

Richard Rogers, the lauded British architect who was one of the forces behind the Pompidou Center in Paris and later designed London’s Millennium Dome has died. He was 88.

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, the company he founded, confirmed his death in a statement on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“A man of immense drive and charisma, he was equally a man of civility and integrity, dedicated to the art and science of architecture, of urbanism, the life of the city, of political commitment and positive social change,” the partnership said.

Rogers won architecture’s top award, the Pritzker Prize, in 2007, and was a member of Britain’s House of Lords.

As well as the iconic Pompidou Center, which he designed with Renzo Piano, his work included the Lloyd’s of London building and Terminal 4 at Barajas International Airport in Madrid.

Read more: Father of modern Iraqi architecture dies of coronavirus in UK

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE announces New Year holiday, three-day weekend for public sector UAE announces New Year holiday, three-day weekend for public sector
Saudi Arabia urges against travel outside Kingdom amid COVID-19 concerns Saudi Arabia urges against travel outside Kingdom amid COVID-19 concerns
Top Content
Omicron COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly in countries with high immunity: WHO Omicron COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly in countries with high immunity: WHO
UAE COVID-19 cases continue to increase amid global reports of omicron spread UAE COVID-19 cases continue to increase amid global reports of omicron spread
Saudi Arabia urges against travel outside Kingdom amid COVID-19 concerns Saudi Arabia urges against travel outside Kingdom amid COVID-19 concerns
Egypt announces its first cases of omicron variant Egypt announces its first cases of omicron variant
UAE announces New Year holiday, three-day weekend for public sector UAE announces New Year holiday, three-day weekend for public sector
Iran envoy to Houthis leaves Yemen for COVID-19 treatment: Ministry Iran envoy to Houthis leaves Yemen for COVID-19 treatment: Ministry
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More