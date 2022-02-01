Destination Cosmos: Space-themed digital art exhibit set to be launched in Dubai

Dubai’s Infinity des Lumières and the Mohammed bin Rashed Space Center (MBRSC) have joined forces to launch a new immersive digital exhibition entitled ‘Destination Cosmos: The Ultimate Challenge,’ a statement released on Tuesday revealed.

Infinity des Lumières, the Middle East’s biggest digital art center located in Dubai Mall, will present the immersive, multi-sensory digital art exhibit on February 11.

The exhibit was created in collaboration with the French Space Agency (CNES) to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

According to a statement released by the digital art center and MBRSC, ‘Destination Cosmos’ aims to enrich human knowledge of the universe and contribute to improving the daily lives of humans – one of the key pillars of the United Arab Emirates’ National Space Strategy for 2030.

“We believe that the programme will enhance the community’s understanding and passion for space exploration and studies,” MBRSC Director-General Salem Humaid Al-Marri said in a statement.

“Through this novel digital exhibition, residents and visitors alike will have a new way to discover and learn about space that is immersive and enjoyable,” Al-Marri added.

Through 130 projectors, 58 speakers, and 3,000 HD digital moving images, Infinity des Lumières’ visitors will have the chance to enjoy the 13-segment and prologue program. This will include a maze of stars, planets, nebulae, and supernova – making it a unique voyage that begins in the Guyanese rainforest and ends at the edge of the universe.

“We are confident that Destination Cosmos will be an awe-inspiring edutainment experience for our visitors, and we look forward to opening our doors to the surreal outer space,” said the digital art center’s Executive Director, Wael Soueid.

MBRSC seeks to enhance the importance of space exploration and innovation in the UAE through digital art, a growing interest among the Gulf country’s art enthusiasts.

