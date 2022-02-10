Sharjah Light Festival shines light on various aspects of history, heritage

The 11th Sharjah Light Festival began on Wednesday with the opening act being held at the University City Hall, in front of an enthusiastic crowd as well as representatives of local and international media.

The theme of this year’s festival is ‘Echoes of the Future’ – which includes a series of activities and shows, until February 20, 2022, organized by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA).

Speaking at the inauguration, SCTDA Chairman Khalid Jasim Al Midfa said that the Festival, is “one of the hallmarks of the success and originality of our emirate’s tourism sector. “

“This event is an extension of years of hard work and dedication to charting a bright future for the Emirate of Sharjah – a future that cements its name and praiseworthy reputation as an unparalleled tourist destination teeming with culture, art, and authentic heritage, all the while being up to speed with visitors’ needs and requirements, and on a par with the world’s leading destinations.”

“We are immensely proud of the accomplishments the tourism sector is making each year, guided by the forward-thinking vision and boundless support of our wise leadership,” Al Midfa added.

“Over the course of the past 50 years, this vision has served as the foundation for Sharjah’s development and progress. And today, we pledge to continue along this path, hand in hand with our partners across the emirate, to firmly position Sharjah on the global tourism map and guarantee its rightful place at the fore across all fields.”

The opening ceremony included a dazzling light show that adorned the University City Hall building – one of Sharjah’s most prominent architectural icons that embodies the emirate’s commitment to education and heritage alike.

The show told the story of Sharjah’s past, shedding light on important milestones and underlining the prominent role the sea and the library played in everyday life.

The display then shifted its focus to the emirate’s present, highlighting its accomplishments in education, art, astronomy, architecture, communication, and the environment.

Over the course of the next 11 days, the Festival will offer visitors from the UAE and abroad 10 outstanding shows lighting up landmarks all around the emirate.

Sites for the Festival’s shows are: Al Majaz Waterfront, University City Hall, The Holy Qur’an Academy, Sharjah Mosque, Al Noor Mosque, Al Hamriya Municipality building, government buildings in Kalba and the building of the Directorate of Human Resources in Kalba, Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi Mosque in Dibba Al Hisn, and Al Rafisah Dam in Khorfakkan.

The timing of these shows at the various venues will be fromm 6 pm to 11 pm on weekdays and from 6pm to 12 midnight on weekends.

Additionally, the University City area will be host to a Food Trucks Area, situated opposite the University City Hall, hosting over 30 outlets -- including national small and medium enterprises --offering delicious range of flavors and various cuisines.

