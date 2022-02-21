Warehouse421 announces film program ‘Personal Geographies’ in tie-up with Cinema Akil

Abu Dhabi-based Warehouse421, the home-grown arts and design center dedicated to showcasing and nurturing creative production across the region, has announced the Winter Film Program, ‘Personal Geographies,’ in partnership with Cinema Akil.

The program features a diverse set of films, starting on March 2, 2022, with Elia Suleiman’s ‘It Must Be Heaven’ and Baya Medhaffar’s ‘Festina Lente.’

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The program will continue with ‘Their Algeria,’ a film by Lina Soualem, and ‘The Return of Osiris’ by Essa Grayeb on March 23, 2022.

Cinema Akil is an independent cinema platform that brings quality films from across the world to the audiences in the UAE. Launched in 2014 as a nomadic cinema, Cinema Akil has held over 60 pop-up cinemas attracting over 65,000 attendees in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

In September 2018, Cinema Akil opened its first permanent location in Al Quoz, Dubai, making it the GCC’s first arthouse cinema.

In addition to the film screenings, Warehouse421 will open two exhibitions, ‘Language is Migrant’ and ‘Out of Range’ on February 27, 2022.

‘Personal Geographies’

‘Personal Geographies,’is the latest film program in Cinema Akil’s ‘Pop-ups,’ and its 12th season partnering with Warehouse421.

The Winter Film Program, ‘Personal Geographies’ engages in a conversation with ‘Language is Migrant,’ an exhibition in collaboration between Warehouse421 and Colomboscope, curated by Anushka Rajendran, with artistic director Natasha Ginwala.

‘Language is Migrant’ is also a traveling iteration of Colomboscope’s 7th festival, a Sri Lankan platform for contemporary art and interdisciplinary dialogue.

‘Out of Range’

As part of the Artist Development Exhibition Program in partnership with The Institute for Emerging Art, Emirati artist Ammar Al Attar will present ‘Out of Range,’ his first solo exhibition, a new body of performance and video works of a kinetic and reactive nature, exploring tools that embody the clerical and monotonous labor of daily tasks.

‘Language is Migrant’

A traveling iteration of Colomboscope’s Seventh festival, ‘Language is Migrant,’ explores how language relations form our selfhood and affinities that outweigh the boundedness of nationhood and citizenship.

The festival takes its name from a poem-manifesto by Chilean artist and poetess Cecilia Vicuña by the same title. In her poem, the artist says: “Words move from language to language, from culture to culture, from mouth to mouth. Our bodies are migrants; cells and bacteria are migrants too. Even galaxies migrate.”

Colomboscope is a contemporary arts festival and creative platform for interdisciplinary dialogue that has grown steadily within the cultural landscape of Colombo since 2013.

This year, it features several commissioned artworks and long-term projects that mobilize acts of transmission and embrace collective synergies refusing parochial attitudes that are on the rise.

The exhibition includes artworks supported in 2020 as part of Warehouse421 Project Revival Fund.

On March 1, 222, Warehouse421 will host a talk session titled ‘Unfinished Circuits’ featuring writers Deepak Unnikrishnan and Rahel Aima, the curators of Colomboscope edition ‘Language is Migrant’.

The conversation will extrapolate migratory links between the UAE and South Asia with presentations including acoustic and filmic contributions that acknowledge shared vocabularies to situate planetary experiences while traversing geographies to make sense of home and kin as hybrid figures and unfinished circuits.

Read more:

Abu Dhabi’s Warehouse421 announces Open Calls for art practitioners in MENASA

ASEAN Artists Residency Program launched at Sharjah Art Foundation

Sharjah Art Foundation’s March Meeting to examine legacies of colonialism