Dubai’s Museum of the Future opens: Everything you need to know

Dubai’s Museum of the Future officially opens on Tuesday, with a ceremony to be held at the eye-catching structure.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid is expected to attend the ceremony, according to the Dubai Media Office.

Doors will open to the public on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with tickets costing $40 (AED 145). Children under the age of three and those with disabilities can enter for free.

Tickets can be booked online or bought on-site, although it is recommend that slots are pre-booked as tickets are not guaranteed on arrival.

PCR tests or proof of vaccination are not required for entry. The museum experience is expected to take around two to three hours.

Visitors can view prototypes of futuristic technology including mind-reading brain implants and micro weight loss pills, according to the museum’s official website.

Other exhibits include an imaginative look at how the moon could be transformed into a source of renewable energy for the planet by 2071.

Visitors will be invited to step into a mixed-reality recreation of the Amazon rainforest featuring hundreds of different species.

A children’s area allows young visitors to experience real-life activities inspired by video games that are designed to encourage creativity and forward-thinking.

The project was announced in 2015 and originally slated to open in 2017, according to a report from the official WAM news agency at the time.

The striking architecture of the museum, located on the city’s main artery Sheikh Zayed Road, includes calligraphy made up of quotes from Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s Arabic poetry.

“The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it and execute it. It isn't something you await, but rather create,” reads one of the quotes.

It was designed by Dubai-based architect Shaun Killa. According to Killa’s website, the empty space in the center of the building’s design represents the “unwritten future into which humanity, and the world can symbolically look towards.”

Read more:

Jet suit inventor flies in to open Dubai’s Museum of the Future

‘Museum of the Future’ to be Dubai’s ‘Eiffel Tower’

Dubai to introduce ‘innovation fee’ to fund museum plan