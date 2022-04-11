Warehouse421 launches curatorial development exhibition program open call for MENASA

Warehouse421, the Abu Dhabi home-grown arts and design center dedicated to showcasing and nurturing creative production across the region, and the Bombay Institute for Critical Analysis and Research (BICAR), announce their Curatorial Development Exhibition Program Open Call: “Screening Screaming: (Human) Nature in Crisis.”

Applications opened on April 11, 2022. The call invites curators from the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia to propose a group exhibition, public program, and publication on the theme.



In preparation for opening the curations in Autumn 2023, Warehouse421 and BICAR will mentor the selected curators to build and hone their program throughout the year.

Committed to supporting emerging talent from the UAE, Middle East, and South Asia, Warehouse421 takes a collaborative approach to hosting and curating exhibitions, presenting and contextualizing local and regional research, and examining cultural practices in an anti-disciplinary space.

BICAR is committed to the relationship between intellectual inquiry and political change. In light of its location in Bombay and India, it aims to create an environment for collective analysis and response to the contradictions of modernity and contemporaneity under conditions of global capital.

The organizers said: “Through a rigorous colloquium with the selected curators and participants, we’ll read and discuss intensively the history of the Anthropocene, how to do justice to the (non)relations within and between humans and nature. We’ll consider and redress potential blindspots in how ‘Anthropocene Art,’ philosophy, and politics are being conceived, exhibited, activated, and legislated, threatening the good intentions that motivate these practices in the first place.”

Guest speakers, critics, artists, and curators include Moza Almatrooshi, Ho Rui An, and Jitish Kallat, alongside other scientists and researchers.

The deadline for submitting the applications is May 15, 2022.

