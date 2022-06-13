Saudi Ministry of Culture in move to boost cultural collaboration with Diriyah Gate

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture (MoC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA), for strengthening cultural collaboration between the two entities.



The MoU was signed by Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan al-Saud, Saudi Minister of Culture, and Ahmed al-Khateeb, Secretary-General and Member of DGDA’s Board of Directors.



The memorandum, according to a press release by DGDA on Sunday, “covers a detailed agenda encompassing the coordination, development, and implementation of projects, initiatives, and events in the cultural sector.”



By signing this agreement, the Ministry of Culture and DGDA aim to attract and promote investment opportunities by creating incentives to support the private sector, implement various cultural activities and link them to the historical depth of Diriyah, thereby enhancing Diriyah’s position as a global cultural tourism destination.



The agreement will also include the provision to jointly implement cultural and heritage initiatives, and develop educational assets within the Diriyah Gate master plan, including academies for creative writing, performing arts, music, architecture, Arabic calligraphy, culinary traditions, in addition to a museum for digital art as well as a contemporary art museum.



“We are delighted to sign this MoU with Diriyah Gate Development Authority; a clear attestation to the synergies and strong collaboration between our two teams. Partnerships such as these are fundamental to our collective mission to support the development and preservation of the cultural ecosystem here in Saudi Arabia,” said Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan.



“Today, we enter the next stage of development where we add value to this precious historic site while protecting the cultural heritage and identity of its people. Our agreement with DGDA reflects our shared commitment to preserving the unique history of Diriyah and creating opportunities to promote and celebrate this national treasure,” the minister added.



He said as per the MoU, a plethora of cultural and heritage events, activities, and megaprojects is being planned aimed at “attracting investment and achieving short and long-term sustainability.”



Commenting on the partnership, Ahmed bin Aqeel al-Khateeb said, “We are honored to sign this MoU with the Ministry of Culture covering various aspects of Diriyah’s development. This partnership is a key accomplishment in our continuous efforts to transform the historic city into a major tourism and cultural destination, capitalizing on the Ministry’s numerous initiatives to fulfill the objectives of Vision 2030 to build a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation.”



“It is with great ambition that we look forward to making Diriyah Gate a tourist attraction that combines a historic feel with modern features to become the greatest gathering place. We will work with our partners at the Ministry of Culture to make this strategic goal a reality,” al-Khateeb added.



Further strengthening this partnership, Diriyah, the Arab Capital of Culture for 2030, will be home to the Ministry of Culture’s headquarters.



The partnership will also provide the opportunity for both entities to collaborate on establishing awareness programs as well as events and marketing initiatives for film, music, visual and performing arts, literature, culinary, and design. These heritage and cultural activities will also extend into initiatives for education, research, training, and development.

