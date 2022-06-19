Dubai RTA launches new service to Al Quoz Creative Zone, buses get new identity

As part of the second phase of the Al Quoz Creative Zone development project, as envisaged by Dubai Culture, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA) has recently launched a dedicated bus lane, according to WAM (Emirates News Agency).



The new bus service connects Al Safa Metro Station with Al Quoz Creative Zone.



The service frequency is 12 minutes, and the route passing through the Al Quoz Creative Zone extends 6 km between three main roads: Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Road, and Marabea' Street.



The RTA has also completed the new visual identity branding for buses serving Al Quoz Creative Zone to complement its creative nature.



The RTA project falls within the infrastructure priorities to ensure flexible mobility within Al Quoz Creative Zone, which is included in the project’s implementation plan that aims to establish an integrated creative system that would meet the requirements of cultural and creative talents and entrepreneurs towards making the zone a regional and global hub that embraces talents to live and work.



“By integrating creativity and investment opportunities with distinctive returns, talents are granted access to added economic value for their creative input,” said Marwan Ali Naqi, Director of the Strategy & Corporate Excellence Department at Dubai Culture and Project Manager of Al Quoz Creative Zone.



“Dubai Culture appreciates its strategic partnership with the RTA, which played a pivotal role in the implementation of this project. This step constitutes a vital tributary to the Al Quoz area and a new addition to the features of its thriving creative scene by allocating a distinctive identity and adding an aesthetic touch to it,” Naqi added.



Hussain al-Banna, Executive Director of Traffic, Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA and Deputy Head of the Executive Team and Head of the Infrastructure Development Team of Al Quoz Creative Zone, said the launch of the new lane proves RTA’s commitment to realizing the directives of the Emirate’s leadership to rank Dubai as a top metropolis in all respects, including culture and innovation.



Al Banna said the initiative is part of a package to improve the infrastructure of projects and integrate them with the transport network and soft mobility modes at Al Quoz. “It includes the provision of cycling tracks, individual mobility means, a pedestrian-friendly environment, a gorgeous pedestrian bridge and a redefined external identity at the entrances to the district.”

