Warehouse421 announces Summer program with focus on children, adolescents

Abu Dhabi-based Warehouse421, the home-grown arts, and design center dedicated to showcasing and nurturing creative production across the region, announced its summer program this year offering workshops catered for children and adolescents, culture bus delving into the art-world of Dubai and Sharjah, and free online and in-space talks for creative practitioners in the UAE.

Adding to the summer madness is a five-day summer club in partnership with Studio COE, Make, and Early Starters, and a film screening celebrating Emirati Women’s Day.

Warehouse421 Summer Program will began from July 1, 2022, until September 30, 2022.

In addition to the summer-packed activities at Warehouse421, the center also hosts the exhibition by Jill Magi, ‘The Weft in the Pencil’ and NYUAD MFA Exhibition showcasing projects and artworks of first-year MFA students at NYUAD inaugural class of 2023.

Commenting on the program, Faisal Al Hassan, Head of Warehouse421 said: “We have a rich program this summer for adults and children. We wanted to focus more on the art scene in the UAE, so we were keen to put together a fun program for the cultural bus. We have also organized many workshops targeting children and adolescents to introduce them to the arts in the UAE and help them explore their abilities. Our program also includes interesting talks by artists who discuss their practice and bring together like-minded individuals. We have been keen this year to also organize events that help members of the community to get to know each other and provide them with opportunities to develop their professional skills and build their own businesses.”

“Of course, we must not forget to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day this year by highlighting their contributions to filmmaking. We look forward to being a fun and educational destination for our friends and community this summer, especially since we are hosting two important exhibitions as well. I invite everyone to explore our summer program and enjoy their time with us,” he said.

Running from July 25 to August 7, 2022, Warehouse421’s summer club will fill your summer days with art and craft.

Children and adolescents can take an artistic dive with our Oceanic Discovery program with Makerspace, building puppets, designing lights, and painting tote bags, or they can work on the pottery wheel, paint on bisque, and make dolls. Lastly, they can opt to travel around the world with Early Starters, on a cultural exploration of Egypt, India, and the Levant.



Warehouse421’s summer club doesn’t forget about the creative adult, with five single-day workshops that include learning how to crochet, make wearable wire art, or clay jewelry, designing a tablescape of wonder, and delving into the microcosm of pickling and fermentation.

Additionally, Warehouse421 has prepared a summer journey to the cultural art scene of Dubai and Sharjah for its latest iteration of the culture bus. The itinerary includes Jameel Arts Centre, Maraya Art Center, Bayt Al Mamzar, Alserkal Avenue, Museum of the Future, and the Sharjah Arts Foundation.

Talks this season will feature three participating artists from the NYUAD MFA exhibition that will shed light on the behind-the-scenes, and insider view of their artistic practice and processes.

Also, Mo Reda’s ‘A Reflection on The Outreach,’ a discussion focusing on the emerging practitioners’ professional art practice, and their challenges in developing their careers. For the curious minds, Afikra Salon launches a semi-monthly salon-style event where members of the community present on cultural and historical topics they are curious about.

Warehouse421, in partnership with cCreative link-Upp, has announced a short development course geared towards people who want to start a business.

The two-day workshop is headed by professionals from different industries and will discuss business ideation, graphic design, and branding, entrepreneurship, and social media literacy and presence.

In addition to the course, Warehouse421 and Creative link-Up also announced a meet-and- greet activity in which participants will converse with someone until a timer goes off and pairs will switch.

In celebration of Emirati Women’s Day, Warehouse421 will host a special screening of six outstanding Emirati female directors, who graduated from the Arab Film Studio Narrative and Documentary programs.

The film screening is followed by a panel discussion with two directors and an experienced Emirati filmmaker. The film screening will showcase ‘Omnia’ by Amna Al Nowais; ‘Why Is My Grandfather’s Bed in Our Living Room?’ by Sarah Al Hashimi; ‘Osha’s Gift’ by Hind Abdullah; ‘Mum’ by Mariam Al Awadhi; and ‘Thoub’ by Raihana Al Hashmi.

Warehouse421 is open for the public on Sundays to Tuesdays, starting from 10 am to 8 pm.

