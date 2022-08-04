Saudi-French archaeology team unearth new rare discoveries in Farasan Islands
A team of Saudi and French archaeologists have unearthed new discoveries in Saudi Arabia’s Farasan Islands dating back to the second and third century AD, the Heritage Authority announced on Thursday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The joint Saudi-French team found rare pieces, including a folded Roman shield made of copper ingots.
The team also found other types of armor known as “Lorica squamata,” the most frequently used during the Roman era between the first and third centuries AD, representing the rarest piece found throughout their excavations.
They discovered an inscription garnet for “Genos,” a famous Roman figure, according to the official Saudi Press Agency, in addition to the head of a small stone statue.
A joint Saudi-French team previously visited the island in 2005 and identified locations with archaeological indicators before surveys began in 2011.
Previous excavations conducted between 2011 and 2020 led to the discovery of several architectural and archaeological discoveries, unveiling significant sites, and providing significant insight into the role of historical ports in the southern part of the Kingdom as well as their role in trade within the Red Sea area.
Read more:
Archaeological dispute over grave of Danish King Harald ‘Bluetooth’ Gormsson
The Great Parterre: Hidden 17th century garden revealed in UK amid record heatwave
Bones of soldiers killed in 1815 Battle of Waterloo were sold as fertilizer: Study
-
Archaeological dispute over grave of Danish King Harald ‘Bluetooth’ GormssonMore than 1,000 years after his death in what is now Poland, a European king whose nickname lives on through wireless technology is at the center of ... Variety
-
Photos and video: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince visits archaeological site in GreeceSaudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Greece’s famous archaeological site the Acropolis during his visit to Athens, the official ... Gulf
-
Israeli archaeologists unveil rare 1,900 year-old Roman-era coinIsraeli archaeologists on Tuesday displayed a rare and “remarkably well preserved” Roman-era coin dating back nearly 1,900 years, depicting the moon ... Art and culture