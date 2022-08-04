Saudi-French archaeology team unearth new rare discoveries in Farasan Islands

A team of Saudi and French archaeologists have unearthed new discoveries in Saudi Arabia’s Farasan Islands dating back to the second and third century AD, the Heritage Authority announced on Thursday.

The joint Saudi-French team found rare pieces, including a folded Roman shield made of copper ingots.

The team also found other types of armor known as “Lorica squamata,” the most frequently used during the Roman era between the first and third centuries AD, representing the rarest piece found throughout their excavations.

They discovered an inscription garnet for “Genos,” a famous Roman figure, according to the official Saudi Press Agency, in addition to the head of a small stone statue.

A joint Saudi-French team previously visited the island in 2005 and identified locations with archaeological indicators before surveys began in 2011.

Previous excavations conducted between 2011 and 2020 led to the discovery of several architectural and archaeological discoveries, unveiling significant sites, and providing significant insight into the role of historical ports in the southern part of the Kingdom as well as their role in trade within the Red Sea area.

