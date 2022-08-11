Show of top Impressionist works to mark Louvre Abu Dhabi’s fifth anniversary

In celebration of its fifth anniversary, Louvre Abu Dhabi has announced it will be bringing to Abu Dhabi the most comprehensive Impressionist exhibition ever seen in the region.



Titled 'Impressionism: Pathways to Modernity,' the exhibition has been organized in partnership with Musée d’Orsay and France Muséums, and in collaboration with several leading French institutions, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).



Set to run from October 12, 2022, to February 5, 2023, the exhibition will explore the new world emerging between the mid-1850s and the end of the 19th century, highlighting the extraordinary creativity of artists in their response to these profound economic and social changing times.



The exhibition features more than 100 paintings, 40 drawings and prints, 20 photographs and five dresses from the epoch, as well as a contemporary video installation.

The exhibition is mainly drawn from Musée d’Orsay impressionist collections, which are the first in the world.



Artworks are also coming from Louvre Abu Dhabi’s permanent collection and jointly from the collections of prominent French institutions such as: Bibliothèque nationale de France, Musée des Arts décoratifs, Musée du Louvre.



Additionally, Louvre Abu Dhabi will unveil for the first time a significant acquisition, ‘The Cup of Chocolate Cup’ by Pierre-Auguste Renoir, 1877 – 1878, in the exhibition.



‘Impressionism: Pathways to Modernity’ is curated by Sylvie Patry, Chief Curator/Deputy Director for Collections and Curatorial Affairs at Musée d’Orsay, and Stéphane Guégan, Scientific Advisor to the President of Musée d’Orsay, Musée d’Orsay, and Musée de l’Orangerie, with the support of Dr. Souraya Noujaim, Director of Scientific, Curatorial and Collections Management at Louvre Abu Dhabi.



Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said, "’Impressionism: Pathways to Modernity’ represents a defining milestone for Louvre Abu Dhabi as we prepare to celebrate our fifth anniversary this November and continue to underscore an unwavering commitment to creating world-class exhibits that offer direct access to global art history. Bringing this 19th century avant-garde showcase to Abu Dhabi is a cultural and aesthetical feat, an opportunity for the entire region to discover this movement far from its Parisian birthplace.”



Highlights of the exhibition include a selection of artworks from Louvre Abu Dhabi’s collection including two paintings by Edouard Manet: ‘The Bohemian,’ 1861-1862, and ‘Still Life with Bag and Garlic,’ 1861-1862; Alfred Sisley’s ‘The Road to Verrières,’ 1872, and Gustave Caillebotte’s ‘The Bezique Game,' 1881.



Highlights from Musée d’Orsay Collection include: ‘The Balcony’ by Edouard Manet, 1898-1869, ‘The Magpie’ by Claude Monet, 1868-1869, ‘The Floor Scrapers’ by Gustave Caillebotte, 1875, ‘The Racecourse: Amateur Jockeys Near a Car’ by Edgar Degas, 1876-1887, ‘Woman with a Coffee Pot’ by Paul Cézanne, 1890-1895.

