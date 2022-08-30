Dubai’s Museum of the Future launches online store, offers memorabilia

The Museum of the Future is connecting with people from around the world through its online store, which offers memorabilia inspired by the museum’s design and exhibits, and also gives a glimpse into its rich experiences.



The new store, which comprises six unique collections, represents a window for visitors to recall their experience in the form of delightful souvenirs that will eternalize their visit in their memory.

The store also provides an opportunity for those yet to visit the museum. It gives people a taste of what to expect from exhibits, with products designed in innovative, artistic ways that reflect the spirit of the museum and its values.

Among the products are creations by Emirati talents and national small and medium companies, including clothes made from recycled materials, souvenirs, as well as entertaining and educational games inspired by the future.



Locally inspired products include those from the Calligraphy collection. They are beautifully decorated in Arabic calligraphy (the cursive script also known as thuluth is the same one wrapped around the building) inspired by quotes from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which embodies the spirit of the museum and its mission.

Among the collections are souvenirs related to the unique design of the museum and its character, depicting elements such as the building’s recognizable stainless-steel façade.

The museum’s splendid Arabic calligraphy and the building’s use of 3D printing technology in the construction process are among the features that have inspired gifts for the store. Exhibits including OSS Hope, the Heal Institute, and Al Waha have inspired beautiful yet functional souvenirs.

Products within the OSS Hope collection include keychains, acting as a constant reminder of the exhibit’s depiction of humanity’s home in space and the potential for future space travel. The Heal Institute collection comprises mesmerizing prints impressed on tote bags, coin purses, pouches, and scarfs, for everyday use.

There are also A3 prints allowing people to gaze at a beautiful digital recreation of flora, replicating the museum’s digital rainforest. Reflecting Al Waha’s earthy tones, the collection includes cream-colored tea and coffee sets made to fit perfectly for a relaxing atmosphere.

There are also gifts related to the Future Heroes exhibit, which is dedicated to children from 3 to 10 years old. Lastly, there are also products inspired by the museum’s Tomorrow Today exhibit, related to areas such as health, education, smart cities, energy, and transportation.

