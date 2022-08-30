Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi’s own arts and design center, announces new education program

Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi’s home-grown arts and design center, dedicated to showcasing and nurturing creative production across the region, has announced new seasonal offerings from the Education Program 2022.

The program, which runs all year-round, features several initiatives to promote learning among the youth of all ages, skill levels, and abilities.

The program includes Teen Studios program, Creative Career Days workshops at Jameel Art Centre, and Docent Tours that are open to the public, as well as university and school-specific tours.

For the first time, Warehouse421 is pleased to release the inaugural Tactile Book, designed for visually-impaired children and youth, which is available in the center along with the Immersive Audio Experience and In-gallery Activity Guides, all designed to make Warhouse421’s exhibitions more accessible to younger audiences and the general public.

Commenting on the program, Dana Al Mazourei, Manager of Education Initiatives at Warehouse421, said: “At the core of everything we do here at Warehouse421 is education. Our team constantly designs and develops programs for the community that are open to all and accessible to different age groups and backgrounds. We are incredibly proud of our youth-focused programs that invite children, high school, and university students to experiment, fuel their curiosity, and inspire a love for creative expression.”

“We are thrilled to be working with exceptional partners in some of our programs, including ADEK and SEDRA, enabling us to engage with larger youth groups and create a stronger impact within our communities,” she added.

The new season will see the return of Teen Studios in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK). This initiative aims to support high school students interested in pursuing an arts degree at university and offers three components: Studio Practice, Portfolio Critique, and In Program Design, all designed to support artists in grades 10 to 13 to prepare themselves for a career in the arts. Teen Studios will roll out in October 2022 and participants will be selected through an open call for applications, opening in September 2022.

In addition to Teen Studios, Warehouse421 will also participate in the Creative Career Days at Jameel Art Centre in Dubai later this year, with several workshops designed to best prepare high school students for a career in the arts.

It is also worth mentioning that for the first time, Warehouse421 will introduce an inaugural Tactile Book, a program designed for children with visual impairment and People of Determination.

The books will be available at the center free of charge and will offer insights into the exhibitions taking place at Warehouse421.

The center will also provide children with specialized In-gallery Activity Guides that include fun activities and drawing prompts inspired by the exhibitions.

The immersive audio experience, created in partnership with SEDRA, is an exciting addition to the program. It provides all visitors with curated listening tours of the artworks on view at Warehouse421. The audio tours complement the year-round Docent Tours, open to all ages, every Sunday and Tuesday. Warehouse421’s docents are a group of young art enthusiasts trained by the center’s team to engage visitors with insights on key artworks, artists, and curators.

In addition, Warehouse421 offers specialized Guided Tours for university and school students every Tuesday. All tours are tailored for visitors and are held in English and Arabic.

