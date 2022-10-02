UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth joins Art D’Egypte as a global partner

Emirati artist Zeinab Al Hashemi and UAE-based Tunisian artist el Seed will exhibit a collection of their artworks at Art D’Egypte, being held. in the Giza Plateau in Egypt, from October 27 to November 30, 2022.

The participation of the UAE-based artists comes following the announcement that the UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth has joined the fifth edition of Art D’Egypte as a global partner.

The exhibition in Egypt is being held under the auspices of the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Egyptian National Committee of UNESCO, and the Egyptian Tourism Authority with the slogan “Forever is Now.”



Through this partnership, the Ministry of Culture and Youth is supporting UAE artists by offering them an opportunity to meet with cultural players and artistic communities from other countries.

Art D’Egypte being held on the lines of the Lyon Biennale, the Venice Biennale is an ideal platform for artists to gain international experience.

Al Hashemi will showcase her artwork entitled ‘Camouflage of the Camels 1.618 Missing Obelisk,’ an ongoing art project from the series ‘Camouflage of the Camel.’

Inspired by ancient Egyptian artifacts, Al Hashemi’s artwork uses neglected camel skins which she has covered with abstract geometric models, similar to the rocks scattered in the desert.

Her artwork uses the skin of camels as an artistic pillar to reflect camouflage with an exceptional artistic vision.

el Seed will also present a collection of his signature artworks which are a blend of traditional Arabic calligraphy with graffiti, an art form he calls ‘calligraffiti.’

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, said: “This exhibition is an opportunity to present issues related to communities around the world giving them a voice and a means of expression.”

“The works on display by two renowned artists from the UAE showcase remarkable sensibilities and aesthetics and are representative of the evolution of art in the country. These exhibits are a reflection of a highly evolved creative landscape of the UAE led by the pioneers of art,” she said.

“At the Ministry of Culture and Youth, we are keen to learn more about the works of our artists and encourage them to exchange experiences and knowledge with their counterparts from different parts of the world. Our participation in such exhibitions, therefore, serves the aspirations of artists, giving another dimension to their creative expression. Each artwork tells a story giving a unique perspective of its creator, making every piece unique.”

Al Hashemi is among the most prominent female voices in the UAE and the Arab region. Known for her distinguished style, her artworks are inspired by her environment and the transformations that took place in the country in the wake of structural and industrial developments.

She views the economic boom from her own perspective, and uses geometric shapes inspired by nature. Her art is characterized by the elements of Arab identity that interact with other dazzling styles to create unique artistic compositions.

The works of el Seed are displayed around the world decorating the roofs and facades of buildings in a number of cities, including Cairo, where his paintings reflected the aesthetic and the splendor of the special artistic identity of Arabic calligraphy.

Since its launch four years ago, the exhibition has achieved great successes. More than half a million visitors attended the last year’s exhibition, which also received more than a billion views on social media.

The exhibition featured more than 800 Arab and international media outlets as the first art exhibition to be held in the pyramids of Giza.

The exhibition coincides with the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27 to take place in Sharm el-Sheikh. The UAE's support for this event comes within the framework of the strategic and historical relations with Egypt as well as in the run-up to host the next COP28 conference in 2023.

