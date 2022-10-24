Construction of Abu Dhabi Natural History Museum reaches 25 percent completion

The construction of the Natural History Museum in Abu Dhabi has reached 25 percent completion, the emirate’s Department of Culture and Tourism and destination management firm Miral revealed on Monday.

Due to be completed at the end of 2025, the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi is located in Saadiyat Cultural District and is anticipated to the be the largest of its kind in the region.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Natural History Museum will be a scientific research and teaching institution and an educational resource for learning more about the story of planet Earth, aiming to take visitors on a 14-billion-year journey through space and time – from the earliest origins of the universe to a thought-provoking perspective into the planet’s future, according to a joint statement released on Monday.

“Through our partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi, we have been able to make strong progress on the development of this iconic cultural landmark. The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi will provide visitors with an enriching cultural experience to help position Saadiyat as the destination of choice and Abu Dhabi as a center for culture, arts, and creativity,” said Miral CEO Mohamed Abdalla al-Zaabi.

The development of the museum is also in line with Saadiyat Vision 2025, he added, an initiative which aims to “grow domestic, regional, and global visitor numbers” and in support of the city’s tourism sector.

“The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi will bring a new dimension of educational discovery to the Abu Dhabi community, as an entirely unique cultural attraction that offers visitors and residents endless inspiration,” said DCT Abu Dhabi’s Undersecretary Saood Abdulaziz al-Hosani.

“With work now underway on this pioneering institution, the realization of our vision for the Saadiyat Cultural District moves one step closer. When completed, Saadiyat will offer the highest concentration of cultural experience in the world, cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as an innovative global destination of choice,” he added.

The museum will join the other cultural institutions and museums located in the area, including the renowned Louvre Abu Dhabi.

In addition, the district will soon welcome the Zayed National Museum, the national museum of the UAE; Guggenheim Abu Dhabi which will feature modern and contemporary art; and the Abrahamic Family House, composed of a mosque, a synagogue and a church within one shared space, to inspire and nurture peaceful interfaith coexistence.

Read more:

‘Once in a lifetime’: Major impressionist exhibition opens at The Louvre Abu Dhabi

German climate activists throw mashed potato at Monet painting in museum

From 3D-printed labs to Lego builds, Saudi, UAE notch up new Guinness World Records