Famed Vermeer painting ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’ targeted by climate activists

Climate activists targeted Dutch master Johannes Vermeer’s famed “Girl with a Pearl Earring” at a museum in The Hague, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Thursday, but the artwork was apparently not damaged.



Dutch police said three arrests had been made at a museum, but provided no details.

The artwork at the Mauritshuis in The Hague was not believed to be damaged, Dutch news agency ANP reported.

