Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Sweden's Queen Silvia looks at the painting The Girl with the Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer during a tour through the Maurits House Museum in The Hague April 22, 2009. (Reuters)
Sweden's Queen Silvia looks at the painting "The Girl with the Pearl Earring" by Johannes Vermeer during a tour through the Maurits House Museum in The Hague April 22, 2009. (Reuters)

Famed Vermeer painting ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’ targeted by climate activists

Reuters, Amsterdam
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Climate activists targeted Dutch master Johannes Vermeer’s famed “Girl with a Pearl Earring” at a museum in The Hague, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Thursday, but the artwork was apparently not damaged.

Dutch police said three arrests had been made at a museum, but provided no details.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The artwork at the Mauritshuis in The Hague was not believed to be damaged, Dutch news agency ANP reported.

Read more: German climate activists throw mashed potato at Monet painting in museum

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size