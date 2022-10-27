Famed Vermeer painting ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’ targeted by climate activists
Climate activists targeted Dutch master Johannes Vermeer’s famed “Girl with a Pearl Earring” at a museum in The Hague, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Thursday, but the artwork was apparently not damaged.
Dutch police said three arrests had been made at a museum, but provided no details.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The artwork at the Mauritshuis in The Hague was not believed to be damaged, Dutch news agency ANP reported.
Read more: German climate activists throw mashed potato at Monet painting in museum
-
UK climate change protesters throw soup at van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ paintingClimate change protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s painting “Sunflowers” at London’s National Gallery on Friday, causing minor damage to the ... World News
-
UK climate activists in court after throwing soup on van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ paintingTwo environmental protesters appeared in a UK court Saturday after throwing tomato soup over one of Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” paintings at ... World News
-
German climate activists throw mashed potato at Monet painting in museumClimate protesters threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in a German museum to protest fossil fuel extraction on Sunday, but caused no ... Art and culture