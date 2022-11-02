Sharjah International Book Fair opens under the theme ‘Spread the Word’

Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, opened on Tuesday, the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), which is taking place from November 2 to13 at the Expo Centre Sharjah, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).



Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, was also present at the inauguration of the event, which is organized by the Sharjah Book Authority, under the theme ‘Spread the Word.’



This year's SIBF edition features 2,213 publishers from 95 countries, including 1,298 Arab and 915 foreign publishing houses.

Around 150 prominent Arab and foreign writers, thinkers, innovators, and artists from 15 countries will participate in the fair’s activities, across 1,500 events and various dialogue sessions, including 200 cultural events.



The Sharjah Ruler welcomed the attendees at the SIBF opening, pointing out that in the past two years the fair witnessed the launch of the first volumes of the ‘Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language.’



He also highlighted the importance and benefits of the dictionary in research and history, its comprehensiveness of all Arabic linguistic knowledge and its informational uniqueness.



Dr. Sheikh Sultan concluded his speech by calling on everyone to benefit from the great cultural event in the Emirate.



The Sharjah Ruler took a souvenir photo with the scholars who contributed to the project of the ‘Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language’ from linguistic academies in the Arab world.



He also honoured the cultural personality for this edition, the Sudanese historian, Professor Yusuf Fadl Hasan.



Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of the Sharjah Book Authority, in his speech addressed the great importance of the Sharjah International Book Fair and the continuous development that the fair has achieved, establishing Sharjah as a destination for writers and a global center for culture.



Professor Yusuf Fadl Hasan who was honoured as the Cultural Personality of the Year, thanked the Ruler of Sharjah for his cultural and knowledge development efforts across the world.



Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, expressed his happiness at the naming of Italy as the guest of honour of the new edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair.



The ceremony began with an artistic show that included creative digital paintings and live performances embodying the importance of the word and its impact on building civilizations.



The ceremony witnessed a presentation that depicted the process of completing the ‘Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language,’ which is being launched in several stages, in cooperation with linguistic academies in various Arab countries.



After the opening ceremony, Dr. Sheikh Sultan toured the fair, while being briefed on a number of pavilions of the participating institutions, bodies and publishing houses, as well as on what the fair is offering in its current edition.



