Howard Carter home opens to mark 100-year anniversary of discovery of King Tut’s tomb

The home of Howard Carter - the excavator who found the tomb of Tutankhamun - re-opened Friday to mark 100 years since the famous discovery “that dazzled the whole world.”

A ceremony took place Friday in Luxor and was attended by the British and American ambassadors.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Carter’s house was recently renovated due to the threat of rising water levels.

Tom Hardwick, the project expert for the home, said: “The main thing that the restoration has done, is to stabilize the house which is built of mud brick and was being affected by rising ground water, so there’s now land drains to keep the land around the house dry.”

Daniel Rubinstein, the US ambassador to Egypt added that “a hundred years ago, the eyes of the world descended on Egypt.”

In 2007, King Tutankhamun’s face was unveiled for the first time to the public, more than 3,000 years after the pharaoh was buried in his Egyptian tomb.

Read more:

Dubai Expo 2020: Ancient pharaonic coffin arrives at Egypt Pavilion

Famous Egyptian archaeologist reveals details of ancient Pharaonic city